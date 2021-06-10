Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: How Many Planets Are There?

How many planets are in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart? It wouldn’t be a Ratchet and Clank game without a wide array of planets to visit, and both Ratchet and Rivet visit a number of worlds on their journey. When you add in the dimensional shenanigans of Rift Apart, there are quite a few places you’ll see before the credits roll. Some planets are vast and allow for plenty of exploration, while others are short, linear, and full of combat. Here’s a rundown of every planet in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

There are nine planets in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and each of them is listed below.

Corson V – Nefarious City

– Nefarious City Sargasso – Outpost L51

– Outpost L51 Scarstu Debris Field – Zurkie’s

– Zurkie’s Savali – Urfdah Mesa

– Urfdah Mesa Blizar Prime – Blizon Mines

– Blizon Mines Torren IV – Molonoth Gulch

– Molonoth Gulch Cordelion – Kedaro Station

– Kedaro Station Ardolis – Pirate Base

– Pirate Base Viceron – Zordoom Prison

While there are nine planets in total, that doesn’t mean there are only nine levels in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. You will return to some planets multiple times during the course of the game, visiting previously inaccessible areas and defeating new foes along the way. Some planets like Blizar Prime and Cordelion also feature multiple dimensions with different versions of the same areas, so there are actually quite a few different levels in the game.

As you hop from planet to planet, you’ll unlock new weapons along the way. There are also a ton of collectibles hidden on each planet, so make sure to check every nook and cranny of each level if you want to find all the Gold Bolts and Spybots. Eagle-eyed players may even find a CraiggerBear or two on their travels, which is quite a feat considering these bears don’t show up on the map and are very hard to find.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.