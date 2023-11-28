Reverse 1999 Psychube Tier List | All Psychubes Ranked From Best to Worst

Image: Bluepoch, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Very few things in Reverse 1999 are as game-changing as equipping a character with the right Psychube, which can maximize their kits and sometimes even add new and game-breaking properties.

But what are the best Psychubes in the game? Here’s all Reverse: 1999 Psychubes, ranked from best to worst.

Reverse 1999 Best Psychubes Ranked

You can check out a tier list featuring all Psychubes currently featured in Reverse: 1999 below and entries focused on each tier further down.

Tier Psychubes S-Tier Brave New World, Hopscotch, His Bounden Duty, Luxurious Leisure, Thunderous Applause, and That Inquisitive Dear A-Tier Her Second Life, Blasphemer of Night, Her Bright Future, An Afternoon Nap, Tomorrow Also, The Footloose, and Yearning Desire B-Tier Decode and A Free Heart C-Tier Covet, Bow, Meek, Navigating, Venomous D-Tier Cheering, Fabulous, Flourishing, Loss, Numb, Slighted

S-Tier, Explained

In the S-Tier, we have what I like to call the Game Changers. All Psychubes in this Tier are a guarantee of success, no matter if you are using all-rounders such as Brave New World and Hopscotch, ones with specific focuses like Thunderous Applause (which is perfect for CRIT DPSs like Lylia and Regulus) and Luxurious Leisure (made for Ultimate-focused characters like Melania and Pickles), or niche ones like His Bounden Duty.

A-Tier, Explained

In the A-Tier, we have the Psychubes who, although able to make a huge difference, are way more situational (like Blasphemer of Night and Her Bright Future). The Tier also features those that provide effects either identical or close to that of some of our S-Tiers, albeit at a lower level. Blasphemer of Night and Her Second Life are the only 6-Stars among the A-Tiers.

B-Tier, Explained

In the B-Tier, we have Psychubes who either offer overall defensive effects (which are currently not favored by the game’s meta) or whose effects are considerably less noticeable than those of our A-Tiers. The only Psychubes currently in the Tier are Decode and A Free Heart.

C-Tier, Explained

In this Tier, we have the game’s 4-star Psychubes. They are known for having decent stats but not offering any unique passives. Nonetheless, for new players, our C-Tiers can be seen as truly top-class placeholders until you manage to assemble the resources needed to get yourself some 5- and 6-star Psychubes.

D-Tier, Explained

In the D, or the Folder Tier, we have the 3-star Psychubes more commonly used as leveling materials for our 4, 5, and 6-Stars. They are also known for offering low stats and only the base minimum for its wielders.

This article was written while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

