Roblox: How To Fix Error Code 103

If you’ve found yourself locked out of your favorite Roblox experience due to the dreaded Error 103, you are not alone. This error seems to be popping up far more often now than ever before, especially for players on the Xbox family of consoles.

Error 103 normally deals with Age Restriction for specific titles that may be a little too bold for the younger audience, but when it strikes titles like My Hello Kitty Cafe, you may be wondering what is going on. There are a few different reasons that this may happen, and we will help you find out why you cannot access your favorite Roblox experience today!

Roblox – What Is Error 103?

As stated above, Age Restrictions for specific titles are placed in Roblox to avoid younger gamers from experiencing things that they should not. Some First Person Shooter titles on the platform do include blood and obvious violence, so they may be locked out from experiencing these specific experiences. But, there may be times that you encounter Error 103 even when it is not warranted, and there are a few causes for that.

How To Fix Error 103 in Roblox

The first thing that players would need to check is their Parental Settings within the Roblox platform. They will need to verify that they are over 13 years of age to allow access to these specific titles. You will find the Parental Controls located under the Settings Menu. If you have fully verified and made sure that your parental settings are valid, you may need to dig a little deeper.

Give your console or device of choice a quick restart to make sure that it isn’t something going on with your device. Once that has been done, try to jump back into the experience and if you can get in, you’ll be good to go from this point. If it is still not allowing you in, there may be a few other blocks happening.

Certain games are created and coded with Mobile and PC in mind, which leaves Xbox players left in the wind. In personal experience, titles like My Hello Kitty Cafe are not able to be launched on the Xbox platform, due to the way that controls are set for that title, which will prompt an Error 103 when trying to launch the experience.

If a specific title doesn’t show up under the general search, there is a good chance that it is unavailable on that platform. If players search and find it, and deliver an Error 103 when trying to open it, it will not work on your platform of choice. They will need to wait until the developer of the experience opens it up for this new platform.

With titles like Clicker Simulator and Pls Donate working regardless of the platform, you should run into no issues when opening up these experiences. However, if you find yourself plagued with Error 103, our directions above should get you back into your favorite title!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022