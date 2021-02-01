Roblox Promo Codes List (February 2021) – Free Clothes and Items

Character customization is a huge part of Roblox. Everyone wants to look their best, but not everyone wants to pay Robux for some new clothes. Thankfully, there are a ton of Roblox promo codes that give you free clothes and items. There have been a lot of Roblox promo codes over the past few years and some of them have understandably expired, but there is still a surprising amount of active and working codes left. These are all the working Roblox promo codes out there as of February 2021.

Roblox Promo Codes (Working February 2021)

If any of these promo codes are not working, please let us know and we will update this article accordingly. You can redeem these codes here.

Free Roblox Items

There are also a handful of free Roblox clothes and items you can earn simply by playing certain games. Here’s a list of all the games that give you free Roblox items:

Prime Gaming Roblox Rewards

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, then you can get free Roblox clothes and items thanks to Prime Gaming. These started being released in August, and there are many more on the way. These items are exclusively available through Prime Gaming so you can’t get them anywhere else.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:February 1st, 2021