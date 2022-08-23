Saints Row Money Making Guide: How to Earn Cash Fast

If you’re looking to become the best Boss around in the world of Saints Row, you’re going to need to do whatever you possibly can to start making big money quickly. You’ll find that there are so many customization options for just about everything in the game, so you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got as much cash as possible.

But, what are the easiest ways to start earning extra cash? There are plenty of different ways to do it, but if you’re looking to find it as quickly as possible, you’ll want to follow along with our guide, so you can find out everything you need to know about getting rich quickly in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about getting cash fast in Saints Row.

How To Make Quick Cash In Saints Row

If you’re looking to start raking in the dough, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to explore, and that you’ve gotten a fair bit into the story, so you’ve got your hands on plenty of excellent guns and vehicles. And especially, in this case, you’ll want to utilize the vehicle delivery system as much as possible, so you’ll have an almost instant way to make a quick getaway if you need to.

Drug Pickups Are Quick Cash

If you’re looking to make a quick buck to unlock something that you’ve had your eyes on, make sure that you’re checking your map for different Drug Pickups. These quick pickups are located on the map, so you’ll just need to make your way around the paradise known as Santa Ileso and start finding all of these pallets to start grabbing some super quick cash. While these won’t make you super rich right away, you’ll be able to start building up your cash flow early in the game by doing these.

Crime Of Opportunities = Easy Cash

If you’re driving around, soaking up the sights and sounds, you may see a money bag show up on your minimap. Make sure that you stop what you’re doing and take advantage of these, so you can get into some debauchery and mayhem, as well as make, on average, around $500 per crime. This can help you build on top of what you’ve got, but you aren’t going to get rich off of it as fast as you’d like, but will give you a chance to play around with some new weapons that you’ve come across.

Gang Warfare

If you’re ready to take on some rival gangs, this is an easy way to rake in cash. If you’ve got some super powerful weapons, and plenty of ways to eliminate your enemies, go work on taking down some of their numbers. If you’re lucky, you’ll get swarmed, allowing you a way to pick off endless supplies of goons to keep gathering up tremendous amounts of cash quickly. With each enemy that you eliminate, you’ll be able to pick up cash, so this technically could be seen as a way to farm unlimited money, especially if you come across a large group that is calling in reinforcements.

There are plenty of excellent ways to start earning money quickly in this world, so make sure that you’re exploring, getting used to the combat, and doing everything you can to start your grand takeover of Santa Ileso. If you’re loving everything that you’ve come across so far, make sure that you’re checking out our Saints Row Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to unlock all Achievements and Trophies, what to do to start getting Cutting Edge Materials, and how to bring your Boss in from the Boss Factory!

Saints Row is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2022