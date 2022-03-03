Should You Pull for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 2.5 or Wait for Raiden Shogun?

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.5 “When the Sakura Bloom” is already underway. binging players the chance to add the game’s newest 5-star Electro Catalyst user Yae Miko to their squads. But now, as we get closer and closer to the release of the version’s second wave of banners, featuring reruns for both 5-star Hydro Catalyst user Sangonomiya Kokomi and the 5-star Electro Polearm wielder Raiden Shogun, many players are starting to wonder. After all, should you still focus on getting Yae Miko or shift your focus towards the Raiden Shogun?

Should You Pull Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 2.5 or Wait for Raiden Shogun?

First of all, it’s important to point out that both characters have their own strengths and weakness, with Yae Miko being a DPS focused on dealing constant Electro damage thanks to her Elemental Skill, as well as massive Electro damage thanks to her Elemental Burst. The Electro Shogun, on the other hand, is also capable of dealing constant elemental damage and massive Burst Damage, all while generating energy particles for the whole team. It’s also important to point out that, role wise, Yae Miko can be considered a selfish DPS, which means that her rotations need to be focused on enabling her burst and increasing her overall damage, while the Shogun shines thanks to her ability to fit multiple compositions, not only as a Burst DPS but also as an energy generator.

With that said, talking about a meta standpoint, we would recommend that you get the Raiden Shogun first and then wait for a Yae Miko rerun, as she can fit a lot of different compositions while excelling in main her role. For those deadset on adding Yae Miko to their squad, it’s important to point out that, utility-wise, we only recommend that you pull for her if you either have or plan of getting either Kagura’s Verity, Skyward Atlas, or an R3 to R5 The Widsith.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2022