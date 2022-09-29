The Best FIFA 23 Camera Settings

If you’re looking to get either an up close and personal view of the action or something wider and more visible than what is currently on show in FIFA 23, you’re going to want to learn the best camera angles that are in the game. Making sure that you’re ready to see the whole field, or see what is happening right next to you, having the perfect view of the action will help you excel more than ever before.

But, if you haven’t played FIFA in a while, or if you aren’t sure what you’ll need to do to change the camera angle to your perfect specifications, we are here to help! Let’s dive into the best camera options available for your favorite game modes, so you can become the greatest of all time in FIFA 23!

How To Change Your Camera Angle In FIFA 23

While you are in a match, you’ll be able to change the camera angle that showcases the game at any time, all with a few button presses. No matter if you’re a casual player or someone that is a bit more competitive, you’ll be able to make sure that you’ve found the right view for yourself.

In the middle of a match, you’ll just need to access your pause menu, and head toward the settings menu. Go into Game Settings, and switch to the Camera tab, which will allow you to change your viewpoint for any type of game mode, no matter what or where you’re playing.

Best Single Player & Multiplayer Camera For FIFA 23

If you’re looking to see the whole pitch in one swing, you’ll want to set up a custom camera option that will let you see everything that is happening at once. To do this, you’ll just need to switch the Camera Settings to Custom and give these settings a whirl.

Camera Type: Co-Op

Camera Height: 17-20

Camera Zoom – 0-3

Pro Camera Zoom – 7-10

Pro Camera Speed – 10-12

Pro Camera Swing – 10

Power Shot Zoom – On

Once you’ve set these, you’ll be ready to roll and see the whole field, so you always know what’s happening, even if you aren’t fully part of the action that is ensuing. On the opposite side of the field, you’ll also be able to see what your opponent is up to, as you’ll have a complete view of the pitch, and all of the corners of the field. You’ll never have to worry about someone planning a sneak attack if you’re using these camera settings.

FIFA 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.