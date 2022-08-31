The Last of Us Part 1 Release Time: When Does the Game Unlock on PS5?

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for The Last of Us Part 1, a next-gen remake of the beloved post-apocalyptic narrative. Planned to release as a timed PS5 exclusive with unique features not available in the original release, Part 1 offers intense and beautiful graphics boasted by very few other games. PS5 owners that haven’t experienced the original are sure to want a look at this remake. When does The Last of Us Part 1 release on PlayStation 5, and how long will players need to wait for it to unlock?

When Does The Last of Us Part 1 Release and Unlock on PS5?

There aren’t many days until Part 1 is finally in the hands of PS5 owners. The remake will launch on September 2nd, 2022. If you’ve preordered the game, you’ll find a countdown of when it will unlock as it appears in your library. You can make sure you get your hands on it immediately by ensuring auto-downloads are turned on, allowing the console to start preparing the game as soon as it’s ready. Just remember that when it comes to consoles, Part 1 is a PS5 exclusive. You can’t purchase it on the PlayStation 4 and expect to play it immediately from there.

The Last of Us Part 1 is very similar to the original game – as one should expect. The remake focuses on new animations and technical improvements by taking full advantage of the PlayStation 5’s upgraded hardware. As mentioned, first-time players will likely get a lot out of Part 1. If you don’t want to wait or you already own The Last of Us Remastered, the PS4 release has not lost its backwards compatibility. PlayStation Plus users also get access to a collection that includes the Remastered version of the game at no extra charge. It’s recommended that you take a look at reviews and decide if the technical improvements are worth the higher price point.

