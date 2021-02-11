Valheim – How to Make Black Metal

As you progress with your journey in Valheim, you find more and more resources to mess around with and materials of greater rarity that surpass one after another. Black Metal is one of those fabled ingredients, as with it, you can craft some of the best items in the game, currently.

How to make Black Metal.

Let me start by saying this. The process of making Black Metal is time consuming and not easy. A number of tasks are needed to first be completed, just to have the option to create some of this rare resource.

First of, you need to get your hands on some Black Metal Scraps. These can be looted from the Fuling monsters of any kind. Regular ones, Shamans and Brutes, all do the trick. The specific type of monsters can be found in the Plains biome of Valheim, which is quite deeper into the game. They are all over the place, so there is no point for searching somewhere specifically for them. Just make sure you avoid the Deathsquitoes while doing so, which can be extremely deadly.

After you get a bunch of them, it’s time to create the Blast Furnace in order to be able to smelt them. The Blast Furnace is unlockable after you defeat Moder, the final Boss of the Mountains area. Simply loot her Dragon Tear she leaves behind after killing her and the blueprint will unlock. Blast Furnace requires the following:

Surtling Cores x5

Iron x10

Stone x20

Fine Wood x20

Artisan Table

The materials needed are really nothing hard to find, you should have hundreds of them by now, but the Artisan Table needs to be crafted with that Dragon Tear you gathered from Moder. After all is done, craft your Blast Furnace as well, throw in some fuel and the Black Metal Scraps, and you should have some Black Metal ready after a while. If you want to see a tip as to how to save some time while creating your metal, take a look here.

That’s it, you are now able to use that Black Metal of yours and create some powerful tools and items. The world of Valheim is vast, so I’m pretty sure we still have a lot to see and find down the road.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.