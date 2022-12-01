Warhammer 40k: Darktide Beta Rewards and How to Claim Them

Warhammer 40k: Darktide has officially launched and is giving a nice beta reward to anyone that was willing to play the game early and help test it. With the large number of players that pre-ordered the game and gained access to the pre-order beta, many of them are excited to receive these rewards. Let’s go over what the beta rewards are and how you can claim them in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide Beta Reward Explained

If you took part in any of the beta tests that were hosted for Darktide, including the pre-order early access beta, then you will be eligible for the rewards that are being given out. You also didn’t need to meet any level requirements to earn the rewards. Just playing the game during any of the beta periods will grant you the rewards.

The rewards that are being given out is a helmet for each class that features a nice beta symbol on it. You will be given all of the helemts so no matter which class you are playing you will be able to show other players that you have been around the block.

The helmet varies for each class, the Sharpshooter and Skullbreaker helemts both resemble a standard issue helmet that you can unlock normally. However the Sharpshooter’s helmet does feature a balaclava to differentiate it from the regular helmet that you can unlock.

The Psyker’s helmet is also more of a helmet with a collar. Which is a stark difference from the normal Psyker helmets which are more hoods than helmets. Finally the Zealot Preacher’s helmet features the loving seals of the Imperium of Man.

Getting the helemts are quite nice, as you can’t easily get any headgear for your character. The only ways to currently get any headgear in the game at the moment is by completing the starter achievements for a class and reaching a high level on the character. The other way to get helmets is by buying them from the store.

In order to get your beta reward helmet you simple need to log into the game after its launch. When you log in on your character for the first time after the launch of the game, you should have all four of the helmets unlocked for you. It won’t matter which class you log into as you will get all of the helmets unlocked at once.

Many players are reporting that they are not receiving their helmets at the moment despite meeting the requirements to unlock them. So don’t worry if you are not seeing the helmets in your inventory when you log in. You can tell that the helmets are unlocked but not being shown since the customization tab will show a notification for new items but you can’t see any new items.

Hopfully this issue will be resolved soon and everyone will be able to wear their beta reward helmets with pride soon. If you believe that you should have the beta rewards and don’t have the notification for the cosmetics tab, be patient and see if it suddenly appears in your inventory in the coming days.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.