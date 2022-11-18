Warzone 2 DMZ Data Collection Mission Guide: Where to Find Thumb Drives and Hard Drives

After the first batch of missions you complete in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ll need to complete the Data Collection mission. This mission requires you to find a loot a computer and extract four thumb drives and five hard drives.

Much like the Health Conscious mission, this mission can be hard to finish in one DMZ run, but it is possible if you know where to look. Here is how to complete the Data Collection mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Get Thumb Drives and Hard Drives in Warzone 2 DMZ

The first part of the Data Collection mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is pretty easy: find and loot a computer. The best place to do this is at a police station in Al Mazrah City. Since there is a spawn in Al Mazrah City and plenty of Exfil locations nearby, this police station is the best spot to complete the Data Collection mission in one DMZ run.

As you can see above, the police station in Al Mazrah City is located in the northwest part of the city, directly west of the river. You’ll see a blue police image on the front of the building. Head inside and begin looting every computer you come across.

The reason this spot is the best for the Data Collection mission is because it has a ton of computers. Each room has about one computer and one of the rooms upstairs has about seven computers. Simply loot all of them and you’ll easily stumble upon four thumb drives and possibly five hard drives.

After you’ve looted the police station, I recommend extracting as soon as possible. The longer you are in DMZ, the riskier it gets. Don’t try to get everything in one run as you’ll most likely end up losing your stuff. You can always come back to this police station and do the same thing another run.

The reward for completing the Data Collection mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is the FTAC Recon contraband weapon and 7,500 XP. Now that you have a decent contraband weapon, you can try to eliminate the Chemist to get the M13B.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022