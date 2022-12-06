What Are Fortes in Dragon Quest Treasures?

Gamers excited to get back into the shoes of Erik or Mia in Dragon Quest Treasures may have quite a few new things to look forward to. As they make their way around the world in search of gold and jewels, players can turn former enemies into friends.

With the Companions system that is brought to life in this title, players can work alongside their former foes and utilize their unique skills, known as Fortes, to traverse the world in new ways. Getting across the wide world of Draconia in new ways seems like a blast, so let’s find out more about it!

What Are Fortes For Companions In Dragon Quest Treasures

Players can combat plenty of unique monsters within the world of Dragon Quest Treasures, and it seems that there are multiple reasons to do so. Not only will you need to save your skin while engaging in action-based combat, but players will also have the ability to claim these monsters as a companion on their journey. Since there is no traditional multiplayer available in this title, having a few extra friends to help players on their way seems like an even tradeoff.

Cover great distances at varying speeds with the help of your monster's Sprint Forte. 💨#DQTreasures pic.twitter.com/PPHreL4lG8 — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) December 5, 2022

Alongside the ability to sprint at high speeds, players will also be able to glide and be launched high into the air. This will allow for more opportunities to explore the rich world around them and find as much treasure as possible. While it is currently unknown if players can utilize these Fortes while exploring the Treasure Dungeons in the game, being able to evade your enemies in creative ways while filling their pockets with wonderful treasures sounds like a blast.

Players ready to jump into this colorful world and find the greatest treasures of all will need to prepare to find and battle some hellacious enemies before claiming them as their own. As we learn more about Erik and Mia, and how they became who they are today, these unique little bits of flair may push this game further than originally expected.

Dragon Quest Treasures will be available on December 9 for Nintendo Switch.

