Image: Avalanche Studios

One of the best things about Hogwarts Legacy is that the game not only puts your combat skills to the test, but also your knowledge of the wizarding world. During your playthrough, you will meet a student named Sophronia Franklin, who will ask you some questions in the library. “What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold in Hogwarts Legacy?” is perhaps one of the trickiest questions that you may not have any idea about, but we’ve got the answer right here.

The Only Spell Known to Repel a Lethifold in Hogwarts Legacy

The correct answer to this question is The Patronus Charm. The Patronus charm is one of the most powerful defensive spells in the Harry Potter universe. It creates a magical guardian in the form of an animal that will protect you from dark magic and creatures. The Patronus charm is also a difficult spell to master, as it requires a powerful emotion, usually joy, to cast it correctly and successfully.

Related: Before the Invention of the Golden Snitch, Which Magical Creature Was Used in a Game of Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you know that a Lethifold is an extremely dangerous creature capable of consuming its victims while they sleep. It’s not an enemy you want to face in a wizarding duel, despite knowing that you can use the Patronus Charm to repel it.

Sadly, even though this was brought up in the quiz with Sophronia Franklin, the game doesn’t feature a Patronus Charm you can use. This may sound disappointing to some Harry Potter fans, but the game does have unforgivable curses you can use to make up for it.

After answering all the questions from Sophronia Franklin, you’ll be rewarded the Book of Intermediate Transformation along with some XP. While you’re here, make sure you know the answer to some of her trickiest questions, such as: which dragon breed is the smallest, which is the largest Quidditch ball, and which potion is commonly referred to as Liquid Luck in Hogwarts Legacy.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023