The Special Program focused on Genshin Impact‘s version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes” just ended, revealing a full breakdown of everything fans can expect from the upcoming update, which includes the debut of two new character skins, the return of the Lantern Rite Festival, and more. But when will Genshin Impact’s version 3.4 be released? Now, in order to help you get fully ready for the arrival of the game’s upcoming big update, here’s the release date of Genshin Impact’s version 3.4.

When Will Genshin Impact’s Version 3.4 be Released? Genshin Impact 3.4 Release Date

Although no specific release date was given for the version, taking into account the time frame of the game’s current wave of banners, Genshin Impact’s version 3.4 will very likely be released on January 18-19, 2022.

With that said, the version’s first wave of banners will be starred by Alhaitham and Xiao. They will then be followed by Hu Tao and Yelan. As usual, both banners will also be featured together with a weapon-focused banner, with the first one featuring the debut of Alhaitham’s 5-star sword Light of Foliar Incision. It is likely that Xiao’s Primordial Jade Winged-Spear will also be featured in the banner, to the despair of all who got it through standard wishes.

It’s important to point out that the version’s first wave of banners will also feature the game’s new 4-star Dendro Polearm Yaoyao among its featured 4-stars. Yaoyao will also be among the free 4-star characters available during the Lantern Rite Festival. You can check out a full look at Yaoyao’s abilities, constellations, and talents in our everything we know about Yaoyao article.

The second Epitome Invocation banner, which is set to debut during the version’s second phase, is very likely set to feature both the Staff of Homa polearm and the Aqua Simulacra bow as its featured 5-star weapons.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023