The second wave of banners is part of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.4 is here, and as some players are currently trying to add two of the game’s best to their roster, others are taking their time and saving their resources in preparation for the arrival of the game’s upcoming version 3.5. But when will the game’s upcoming version debut? Now, in order to help you be as ready as you can be for the arrival of the game’s upcoming and highly anticipated version 3.5, here’s when will Genshin Impact’s version 3.5 be released.

When Will Genshin Impact’s Version 3.5 be Released? | Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Release Date

Taking into account the due date of the game’s current version 3.4 banners, starring both 5-star Pyro Polearm wielder Hu Tao and 5-star Hydro Archer Yelan, Genshin Impsact’s upcoming version 3.5 will debut on either February 28 or March 1st, 2023.

The upcoming version is set to feature the debut of both 5-star Pyro Claymore wielder Dehya, as well as the game’s new 4-star Cryo Polearm wielder Mika. According to many trustworthy leakers, the version is also set to feature the second edition of Modstadt’s Windblume Festival. You can check out more about both characters in both our everything you need to know about Mika article and our the best build for DPS Dehya guide.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023