Where-to-Buy-Leftovers-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Getting your party battle ready is essential to your progress in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, especially if you are focusing on the Victory Road storyline or coming face-to-face with foes in high-level Tera Raids. The strength of your Pokemon isn’t the only thing that will matter during these tough combat scenarios, and sometimes having an extra boost from a hold item can go a long way. Berries are fantastic for healing your active Pokemon from any status effects and occasionally restoring a little bit of HP, but sometimes you need something a little extra. This is why Leftovers are worth picking up whenever you can, so read on to find out where you can get them.

Where to Find Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can only get ahold of Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by visiting Delibird Presents, where they will be located under General Goods for purchase at the beginning of the game. However, they are relatively pricey at 20’000 Pokedollars a piece, so you’ll need to save up before you can frivolously splash the cash. They do feel quite expensive for what doesn’t look like an incredibly significant item, but the steady healing over time during battle begins to pay for itself. Plus, once you’ve started taking on some of the fierce gym leaders and team Star Bosses in the Paldea region, your cash will start to burn a hole in your pocket.

When you give your Pokemon leftovers to hold, they will restore 1/16th of your active Pokemon’s HP each turn, which may seem like a small amount considering potions will restore significantly more HP when used, but they can benefit any trainer stuck in a pinch when you need to focus on attacking rather than wasting a turn on using a potion. So, if you often find yourself running low on HP and could do with some helping hands, then leftovers might do the trick.

