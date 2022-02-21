Cranidos, the headbutt Pokemon, is one of the two possible fossilized Pokemon who has been around for hundreds of millions of years ago according to the game’s lore. Since this mon was first introduced in Gen IV games, it makes perfect sense for this dino to exist in some kind of form in the Hisui region. Here is where you can catch Cranidos in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Where to catch Cranidos in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Cranidos can be caught during Space-Time distortion events in the Coronet Highlands. Since this Pokemon can’t technically be revived from its fossil, they appear from these anomalies that randomly happen in many of the open-world instances. You should note that a Cranidos appearing isn’t guaranteed during these events either. There is a handful of Pokemon that can spawn during Space-Time distortions.

For Pokedex completion purposes, you will have to obtain ten of these as well as 5 “large” variants of it. It’s hard to tell what is a large variant of a Pokemon without simply catching the Alpha versions of them. Luckily, you only have to evolve one to complete one of the research tasks.

You need to level up a Cranidos to 30 so it can be eligible to evolve into Rampardos. Conveniently enough, you can also catch Rampardos during these events in the Coronet Highlands. To ease the annoyance of filling out the Pokdex, it’s best to prioritize the Cranidos so you can then evolve them into Rampardos to fulfill that “number caught” for the evolution.

Cranidos and Rampardos aren’t the best Pokemon to have in your party. Since there are no abilities in Legends: Arceus, they can’t make use of Mold Breaker. Rampardos might be extremely strong with its Attack and HP stats, but it’s heavily lacking in every other stat. Keep that in mind when assembling an endgame team.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.