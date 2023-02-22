Where to find and use the Combat Engineer Toolbox Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Activision

The Combat Engineer Toolbox is one of many locked boxes players can find in Warzone 2.0 DMZ‘s Ashika Island map. If players want to unlock the Combat Engineer Toolbox and claim its contents, they’ll need to track down the Combat Engineer Toolbox Key. Here is how to find the Combat Engineer Toolbox Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where To Find The Combat Engineer Toolbox Key In Warzone 2 DMZ

Like the other Keys in Warzone 2 DMC, tracking down the Combat Engineer Toolbox Key can be tricky. Instead of being in a set location, the Combat Engineer Toolbox Key can only be found in loot caches or plucked from the body of a fallen NPC soldier. To find the Combat Engineer Toolbox Key, rummage through lootable objects and check the bodies of enemies and other players until it pops up in the pick-up menu.

Where Is The Combat Engineer Toolbox In Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Activision

Once players have the Combat Engineer Toolbox Key in their inventory, they’ll want to make their way to the Combat Engineer Toolbox itself. As shown in the image above, the Combat Engineer Toolbox can be found north of Tsuki Castle in a walled-off area that contains a massive northward-pointing anti-aircraft turret. The Combat Engineer Toolbox can be found sitting at the foot of the turret and can be unlocked Combat Engineer Toolbox Key.

This area is not only patrolled by NPC soldiers, but Tsuki Castle is one of the most active PvP zones on Ashitaka Island. Before players go after the Combat Engineer Toolbox, they and any of their squadmates should be thorough and clear the surrounding areas of all hostiles. For players who want to know if the Combat Engineer Toolbox is worth the risk, it contains an X12 Pistol, 1100 points of currency, and a handwritten note.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023