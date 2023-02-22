Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to gather a wide array of resources, many of which can then be used in order to brew potions and enhance their gear. With that said, very few ingredients in the game are as rare and valuable as Phoenix Feathers, but where can you find them? Now, here’s where to find and how to get Phoenix Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find Phoenix Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy

Unlike most beast-related ingredients in the game, such as Dugbog Tongues, you will not be able to find Phoenix Feathers while exploring the world of Hogwarts Legacy at your leisure or by defeating enemies. Instead, you can currently get the ingredient in two ways, with the first one being by triggering and then completing the Phoenix Rising side-quest.

Once you complete the quest, you will be able to periodically get the ingredient by caring for the Phoenix while at your Vivarium. You can check out a full walkthrough into how to trigger and complete the quest in our Where to Find a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy guide.

The second way in which you can get a Phoenix Feather can be done by heading to Hamlet Shop at Irondale and then purchasing the item for 700 Galleons.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can get your hands on a Phoenix Feather in Hogwarts Legacy:

By purchasing one from Irondale’s Hamlet Shop for 700 Galleons.

By completing the Phoenix Rising side-quest and then caring for your Phoenix in the Room of Requirement.

