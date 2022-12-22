Where-To-Find-Pineco-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

As you cross the region of Paldea in an attempt to find every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll discover quite a few species which are much harder to find than just those running around in the overworld. During your time with both games, you’ll take to the land, sea, and sky in an attempt to find every species and fill out your Pokedex to receive the coveted shiny charm, but sometimes the species you’re looking for are hidden in plain sight. Pineco is a perfect example of a species hidden away where you’d least expect to have to look, so read on to find out where you can fill the missing spot for this species.

How to Find Pineco in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As the Pokedex states, Pineco is predominantly found hanging from tree branches, so the species is frequently found in heavily wooded areas, such as Tagtree Thicket. It’s best to use the ability to lock onto Pokemon when you are looking for any tree-dwelling species since they are more noticeable this way rather than just cycling around quickly, glancing into the branches. For an area like Tagtree Thicket, which is heavily populated by large trees, you may be better off trying to knock any Pokemon down as you go along rather than closely inspecting every tree.

Once you have located Pineco, you can use Koraidon or Miraidon to dash into the tree, knocking the Pokemon down. The appearance of the Pokemon makes it pretty tricky to spot if there are lots of trees around, so look for the red eyes of the species. Pineco’s color palette also means it’s well-camouflaged against the forest floor, so keep an eye on the species as it falls, especially since they are easily intimidated and will flee from the trainer as well. This method of shaking one down from a tree also applies to Pokemon like Applin, who can be found in similar areas.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022