Where to Find the Rocky Helmet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have many items that can help tremendously in battle when held by Pokemon. Some of the items available will refill HP, while others will damage your opponent when they attack you. Rocky Helmet is an item you want to add to your inventory that will have your opponent losing health every time they come in direct contact with you. This guide will provide the exact location to find this item so you can damage your opponents without trying.

Location of Rocky Helmet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The detailed description of Rocky Helmet in the game is “an item to be held by a Pokemon. If another Pokemon makes direct contact with the holder, that Pokemon will be damaged.” In other words, if your opponent attacks with a physical attack such as “tackle,” damage will be inflicted on the attacking Pokemon.

Players can buy the Rocky Helmet at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza shown in the image below. To find it easily, zoom out just enough to see icons on the map labeling each store in the area, then set a marker on Delibird Presents.

Click on Battle Items in the store menu and scroll until you find the item you want to buy. The Rocky Helmet is expensive, going for 50,000 Poke Dollars, so make sure you collect enough cash by defeating the Pokemon trainers in the corresponding area.

This store has so many valuable items that you should consider before leaving. The Ability Shield will help protect your Pokemon’s special abilities, the Punching Glove will boost your Pokemon’s punching moves, and Focus Sash, one of the best-held items in the game, can help you survive fatal blows.

To make your Pokemon hold these items, go into your main menu and click on your bag. Scroll right until you reach the Other Items section, and select the item you want Pokemon in your party to hold. Remember that each Pokemon can only hold one item at a time, so choose wisely.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022