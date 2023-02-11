Hogwarts Legacy players can make use of a wide array of ingredients in order to brew a great variety of potions, each set to offer a different but equally handy effect. With that said, in the game, very few potions are as game-changing as the Thunderbrew, whose main ingredients are Leech Juice and Stench of the Dead. But where can you find Leech Juice in Hogwarts Legacy? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where to find the ingredient in the game.

Where to Get Leech Juice in Hogwarts Legacy

Differently from many rarer ingredients, such as Dugbod Tongue and Troll Bogeys, you can find abundant amounts of Leech Juice by interacting with leeches on shores all over the game’s open world. For those still in the early portion of the game and who still want to prepare a bit more before adventuring in more dangerous areas, we were able to find a great amount of Leech Juice on the shore located west of Lower Hogsfield (in the map view).

It is also possible to buy the ingredient from select retailers, such as J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade. But, taking into account how easy it is to find them in large quantities, doing so is highly unadvised. If you still desire to purchase them from J. Pippin’s, each unit will cost you a total of 150 Galleons.

To recap, here’s where you can find the ingredient in Hogwarts Legacy:

On shores all over the game’s available areas.

On J. Pippin’s Potions, where each unit can be purchased by 150 Galleons.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023