Where to Get ZapRing2 B in Megaman Battle Network 2

Image: Capcom

When exploring each Battle Network game, there are bound to be a few moments where players will need to spend some time grinding. This is the case in the second title, where it’s necessary to find a ZapRing2 B chip for an important story event. If players don’t already have this chip, they might spend quite a bit of time wandering around just to find it. Luckily, there’s at least one place where anyone can easily get a ZapRing2 B chip in Megaman Battle Network 2.

Where to Easily Find and Farm the ZapRing2 B Chip in Megaman Battle Network 2

ZapRing2 B is a chip that can be found midway through the game. Fans with the Battle Network Legacy Collection will have a much easier time farming it than others, especially since chip trading and Buster MAX mode are both available. If that isn’t an option for you, or you just want to get it legitimately, you’ll need to find the TuffBunny virus. TuffBunny viruses can be found in Netopia — specifically, in their online servers that you’ll need to go through to enter the UnderNet.

The battle chip is a random drop from these viruses, so you might need to spend quite a bit of time farming them. Additionally, you’ll only be able to get the chip if you get a very high rank. TuffBunny viruses can be encountered in groups, so use whatever you have at your disposal to take out two of them with a single blow. With luck, you’ll find the battle chip long before you even need it, but you should still make sure you don’t accidentally trash it.

ZapRing2 B is necessary to complete the scenario that has you battle FreezeMan. Other than that, it’s not necessary powerful or useful, as it isn’t part of any Program Advances. It’s helpful if you need a way to paralyze foes without wasting a slot for Navi Chips, but there are many thunder-element attacks with much greater strength. Don’t feel the need to farm more than one of this chip unless you’re taking full advantage of its B code!

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2023