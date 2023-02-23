Where to Use the B21 Secure Cache Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone 2 DMZ has new keys and key locations to get and one of them is the B21 Secure Cache key. Because of the few changes in the Al Mazrah, B21 Secure Cache is new in DMZ Season 2. Here’s where to find the B21 Secure Cache key.

Warzone 2 DMZ B21 Secure Cache Key Location

The B21 Secure Cache is located in Al Mazrah, so deploy there instead of Ashika Island. It is in the Sattiq Caves POI and is located in the south near the orange pipeline. See the exact location in the image below.

The B21 Secure Cache is located really close to the Crash Site Weapons Case. Luckily, there aren’t any enemies near it, so you can get to it and empty its contents fairly easily.

The B21 Secure Cache sticks out and is easy to find because it is a big silver box. You’ll see it gleaming in the sunlight. If you have the key, go up to it and snag the contraband weapon along with the other contents of the crate.

How to Get the B21 Secure Cache Key in DMZ

Like all of the other keys, there is no guaranteed way to get the B21 Secure Cache key in DMZ. If you want a chance at the loot inside the B21 Secure Cache, then you need to get lucky in finding the key while you are out doing other things.

For example, if you are trying to defeat the Bombmaker, you might stumble upon the B21 Secure Cache key while eliminating all of the targets on your way to him.

The best ways to get keys in DMZ is to eliminate HVTs and loot everything. Supply drops and weapons caches have a higher probability of giving you a key, but every container has a chance of giving you a key in DMZ.

