Wild Hearts Weapon Tier List: The Best Weapons in Wild Hearts Ranked

While roaming through the lands of Wild Hearts, players will have the opportunity to create some excellent weapons, not only suitable for taking down giant Kemono, but also great for those wanting to switch their playstyle up a bit. While it may be fun mowing down enemies, switching to a new class may give you a bit of a challenge.

However, finding out which type of weapon players should create can be difficult, especially if you are unsure of what they all are. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered so you know exactly what to spend your hard-earned parts on. Here are our thoughts on the best weapons in the game, and which ones players should get as soon as possible!

All Weapons Ranked In Wild Hearts

While tier lists are subjective, players can rest assured. We’ve spent countless hours in the game already, so getting into all of these different weapons is part of the job. However, there is still a chance that a weapon we think isn’t great could be someone’s favorite, so get crafting and start making your own favorite weapon in this world!

D-Tier Weapons In Wild Hearts

While these weapons may pack a punch, they’re a bit clumsy and cumbersome. Players that can master these weapons should feel proud of their ability to do just that, but could also consider making a new weapon to play around with and master, as it will be better than these in just about every way possible.

Hand Cannon

Maul

C-Tier Weapons In Wild Hearts

While marginally better than the D-Tier weapons that are available, the C-Tier still needs a bit of work to get to the head of the class. While they can be effective, especially in Multiplayer, these weapons are not exactly going to instill confidence in those that use them for the first time.

Nodachi

Bladed Wagasa

B-Tier Weapons In Wild Hearts

Now, things are getting interesting. These weapons are great for all-around play, but those that can master them are going to fall in love with them quickly. While there are still some weapons in Wild Hearts that are a bit better, these are still very competitive in the damage they can do, as well as the sheer amount of customization they can offer the player in their play style. Give these a try if you want something new in your Wild Hearts experience.

Claw Blade

Bow

A-Tier Weapon In Wild Hearts

While it may seem silly to put the starting weapon of the game here, players will be over the moon to know that, with practice, it can become one of the best weapons in the game. With plenty of combos available to utilize, alongside plenty of damage potential for any playstyle, this particular weapon can give gamers exactly what they need through the whole story.

Karakuri Katana

S-Tier Weapon in Wild Hearts

However, while the Karakuri Katana is an absolute blast to use, and can do significant damage, only one other weapon in Wild Hearts can outpace it. Not only can players use it however they want, but it also has four different styles of play to keep things fresh and exciting, no matter who is using it. While it may take some time to get, this weapon is the best around.

Karakuri Staff

With this truly unique take on the genre, fans that are jumping into the game should start working toward these amazing weapons quickly so they can start taking down the hulking beasts roaming the land. If you’re ready to get right into the hunt, grab your weapon of choice and get ready for battle.

Wild Hearts is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023