Will Resetting Your Pottermore Account Affect Hogwarts Legacy Game Progress?

Many fans of Harry Potter have already linked their Pottermore Account to Hogwarts Legacy to receive their rewards and get their house and wand carried over. But for one reason or another, many people will want to reset their Pottermore account but don’t want to mess up their save for Hogwarts Legacy. Let’s go over what happens when you reset your Pottermore account and if it affects your Hogwarts Legacy save.

Does Your Pottermore Account Affect Your Hogwarts Legacy Save If You Change It

Maybe you want to start a second character or maybe you just want to retake the quizzes. Whatever the reason is, you want to reset your Pottermore account but don’t want to ruin your save in Hogwarts Legacy. It makes sense since you don’t want all of your effort to go to waste in your save just because you want to change some things around outside of the game.

Luckily, you can safely reset your Pottermore account and it will not affect your Hogwarts Legacy save. Once you are past the point of selecting your house and picking your wand, your Pottermore account has no real impact on the game. That is of course assuming you have already claimed all of your rewards from it.

So you can safely start your second playthrough with your retaken quizzes without fear that it will change your first playthrough. This way you can be in the house you were given through the Pottermore quiz and receive the wand you were assigned without the need to make one.

It would have been nice if your Patronus quiz answers had a bit more of an impact on the game. But maybe the spell will be coming in the future and your answers will matter, so make sure you have taken the quiz just to be safe. Otherwise, you will have to go through whatever quiz the game has to get your Patronus when they are added.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023