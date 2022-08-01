Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to Change the Background Lineup on the Menu

The main menu of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features everything expected from the menu of a JRPG, such as an overview of the basic stats of the members of your party, their current classes, as well as a few extra world-related info, all accompanied by a real-time look at each party member, in what the game calls a Background Lineup. But did you know that you can actually change your background lineup in the game? With that said, here’s how to change the background lineup set to appear on the main menu of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to Change the Background Lineup on Xenoblade Chronicles 3

To change the background lineup set to be featured on Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s main menu, you need to first open the in-game menu, from that, you just need to go to System, and then click on Options. From there, you will be able to change the lineup by clicking on Background Lineup and then changing the default lineup to any of the ones available. It’s important to point out that you can change lineups as many times as you like.

To recap, here’s how to change the main menu Background Lineup on the game:

Go to the main menu.

Head to System and then to Options.

Go to Background Lineup.

Select your desired lineup.

Confirm and exit the lineup menu.

You can currently play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch