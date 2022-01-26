Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Solo Mode can be a grind, and for those looking to see what they’re playing toward, it can be a bit daunting to not be able to even preview rewards before unlocking gates. Much like with our other guides, we’ve endeavored to give you helpful info on what you can expect to gain from playing through Solo Mode if the lore isn’t enough. This is our guide on Master Duel Solo Mode and all of its current rewards so far!

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Solo Mode: All Current Rewards

What should be noted about this format is that, with a few odd exceptions like the Tutorial, Duel Strategy, and The Legend of the Star Heroes, the Gates follow a pretty typical formula. There’s usually a mixture of Scenarios to familiarize yourself with the lore, concepts, and art of that Gate’s theme deck; a Practice round to teach you the basics or core mechanics, Duels to test your mettle, and Goals to end the Gate’s story. Additionally, there are bonus Duels locked behind inner gates within, which can be unlocked by spending ORBs of the corresponding element needed, one of the common rewards for Solo. Every type of mission, even Scenarios, gives you rewards, except the inner gates.

Adding to that formula, you’ll find the rewards are similarly structured in most cases. You’ll often gain 3 of the same type of card as a reward in every Gate except Tutorial and Duel Strategy, an assortment of ORBs, GEMs, the occasional Structure Deck, and a wealth of goodies you’ll receive from Duels. In Duels, you can earn one set of rewards with the Loaner Deck, a prebuilt deck based on the current Gate’s theme, and separate rewards won if you can beat the Duel with one of your decks. While the Loaner rewards are more varied, typically you’ll see a featured 3 cards or some items, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets for buying special Packs in the Shop, and 200 GEMs. This pattern is present in nearly all of the Gates.

Finally, the odds and ends include the various cosmetic items you can get, which can include Mates, Mate Stands, Icons for your avatar, Duel Fields, and more are scattered among the more assorted rewards. We’ve gone ahead and gathered a list of all the current rewards you can unlock, sorted by the Gates as they appear on the Solo menu list. Feel free to take a look!

Tutorial

Practice – 2x 500 GEMs

Practice – 2x 500 GEMs Duel Strategy

Practice – 4x 600 GEM

Duel – 1x Raigeki, 1x Monster Reborn, 3x Marmiting Captain, 1x Reinforcement of the Army, 3x Destruction Jammer, Trap Hole (Field Part)

Goals – Sangan (Mate)

Practice – 4x 600 GEM Duel – 1x Raigeki, 1x Monster Reborn, 3x Marmiting Captain, 1x Reinforcement of the Army, 3x Destruction Jammer, Trap Hole (Field Part) Goals – Sangan (Mate) The Absolute Monarch

Scenario: 1x Escalation of the Monarchs

Practice: 150 ORB – EARTH

Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – DARK, 250 ORB – DARK, Erebus (Icon); My Deck – 3x Delg the Dark Monarch, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: Emergence of the Monarchs Structure Deck

Scenario: 1x Escalation of the Monarchs Practice: 150 ORB – EARTH Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – DARK, 250 ORB – DARK, Erebus (Icon); My Deck – 3x Delg the Dark Monarch, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: Emergence of the Monarchs Structure Deck The Warriors of the Six Elemental Lords

Scenario: Elementsaber Molehu

Practice: 150 ORB – DARK

Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – FIRE, 3x Phosphorage the Elemental Lord, Lapauilua Mana (Icon); My Deck – 3x Elementsaber Lapauila, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: 3x Umbramirage the Elemental Lord

Scenario: Elementsaber Molehu Practice: 150 ORB – DARK Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – FIRE, 3x Phosphorage the Elemental Lord, Lapauilua Mana (Icon); My Deck – 3x Elementsaber Lapauila, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: 3x Umbramirage the Elemental Lord Ruin and Demise

Scenario: 3x Ritual Foregone

Practice: 150 ORB – DARK

Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – LIGHT, Ritual Raven (Mate), Demise (Icon); My Deck – 3x Urgent Ritual Art, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: Being Who Sees the End of the World Structure Deck

The Mystery of the Megalith

Scenario: 3x Megalith Hagith

Practice: 150 ORB – WIND

Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – WATER, 3x Megalith Och, Aratron (Icon); My Deck – 3x Earth Chant, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: 3x Metalith Phaleg

Scenario: 3x Megalith Hagith Practice: 150 ORB – WIND Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – WATER, 3x Megalith Och, Aratron (Icon); My Deck – 3x Earth Chant, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: 3x Metalith Phaleg The Pyroxene Warriors

Scenario: 3x Gem-Knight Lapis

Practice: 150 ORB – FIRE

Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – EARTH, 3x Fusion Conscription, Master Diamond (Icon); My Deck – 3x Gem-Merchant, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: Gem-Knights’ Resolution Structure Deck

Scenario: 3x Gem-Knight Lapis Practice: 150 ORB – FIRE Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – EARTH, 3x Fusion Conscription, Master Diamond (Icon); My Deck – 3x Gem-Merchant, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: Gem-Knights’ Resolution Structure Deck The Glory of the Gladiator Beasts

Scenario: 150 ORB – EARTH

Practice: 150 ORB – WATER

Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – WIND, 250 ORB – FIRE, Domitianus (Icon); My Deck – 150 ORB – DARK, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: Roar of the Gladiator Beasts Structure Deck

Scenario: 150 ORB – EARTH Practice: 150 ORB – WATER Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – WIND, 250 ORB – FIRE, Domitianus (Icon); My Deck – 150 ORB – DARK, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: Roar of the Gladiator Beasts Structure Deck Studying the Origins of the Karakuri

Scenario: 3x Karakuri Spider

Practice: 150 ORB – FIRE

Duel: Loaner – 3x Karakuri Barrel mdl 96 “Shinkuro”, “Shinkuro” (Mate), Bureibu (Icon); My Deck – 3x Eliminating the League, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: 150 ORB – EARTH

Scenario: 3x Karakuri Spider Practice: 150 ORB – FIRE Duel: Loaner – 3x Karakuri Barrel mdl 96 “Shinkuro”, “Shinkuro” (Mate), Bureibu (Icon); My Deck – 3x Eliminating the League, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: 150 ORB – EARTH Specter Slaying Flames

Scenario: 150 ORB – DARK

Practice: 150 ORB – LIGHT

Duel: Loaner – 150 ORB – FIRE, 250 ORB – DARK, Sunsaga (Icon); My Deck – 3x Free-Range Monsters, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: Heir to the Shiranui-Style Structure Deck

Gears of Justice Dispatch!

Scenario: 3x Geargiano

Practice: 150 ORB – LIGHT

Duel: Loaner – 3x Geargiano Mk-II, Geargiano (Icon), Geargiagear Gigant XG (Icon); My Deck – 3x Geargiattacker, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: 150 ORB – EARTH

Scenario: 3x Geargiano Practice: 150 ORB – LIGHT Duel: Loaner – 3x Geargiano Mk-II, Geargiano (Icon), Geargiagear Gigant XG (Icon); My Deck – 3x Geargiattacker, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: 150 ORB – EARTH Digital Bugs in Cyberspace

Scenario: 3x Howling Insect

Practice: 150 ORB – LIGHT

Duel: Loaner – 3x Bug Matrix, Bug Matrix (Mate Stand), Rhinosebus (Icon); My Deck – 3x Self-Destruct Ant, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: Glowing Digital Bug Structure Deck

Scenario: 3x Howling Insect Practice: 150 ORB – LIGHT Duel: Loaner – 3x Bug Matrix, Bug Matrix (Mate Stand), Rhinosebus (Icon); My Deck – 3x Self-Destruct Ant, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: Glowing Digital Bug Structure Deck The Steam Dinosaurs of Unchartered Lands

Scenario: 3x Dinomist Stegosaur

Practice: 150 ORB – EARTH

Duel: Loaner – 3x Dinomist Plesios, 3x Dinomist Eruption, Rex (Icon); My Deck – 3x Dinomist Brachion, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: 150 ORB – WATER

Scenario: 3x Dinomist Stegosaur Practice: 150 ORB – EARTH Duel: Loaner – 3x Dinomist Plesios, 3x Dinomist Eruption, Rex (Icon); My Deck – 3x Dinomist Brachion, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: 150 ORB – WATER The Colossal Mechanical Conch

Scenario: 3x Qliphort Shell

Practice: 150 ORB – LIGHT

Duel: Loaner – 3x Qliphort Cephalopod, Qliphort Monolith (Mate), Apoqliphort Towers (Icon); My Deck – 3x Frontline Observer, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM

Goal: 150 ORB – DARK

Scenario: 3x Qliphort Shell Practice: 150 ORB – LIGHT Duel: Loaner – 3x Qliphort Cephalopod, Qliphort Monolith (Mate), Apoqliphort Towers (Icon); My Deck – 3x Frontline Observer, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM Goal: 150 ORB – DARK The Legend of the Star Heroes Pt 1: Chosen by the World Legacy

Scenario: 3x World Chalice Guardragon, 3x Lee the World Chalice Fairy, 3x World Legacy Discovery, 3x World Legacy’s Heart

Practice: 150 ORB – EARTH, 250 ORB – EARTH

Duel: Loaner – 3x Ib the World Chalice Priestess, Auram (Card Sleeves), Auram (Icon), 3x Auram the World Chalice Blademaster, Synaphysis (Icon); My Deck – 3x Imduk the World Chalice Dragon, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM, 3x Ningirsu the World Chalice Warrior, 4 Legacy Pack Tickets

Goal: 3x World Legacy – “World Chalice”

Scenario: 3x World Chalice Guardragon, 3x Lee the World Chalice Fairy, 3x World Legacy Discovery, 3x World Legacy’s Heart Practice: 150 ORB – EARTH, 250 ORB – EARTH Duel: Loaner – 3x Ib the World Chalice Priestess, Auram (Card Sleeves), Auram (Icon), 3x Auram the World Chalice Blademaster, Synaphysis (Icon); My Deck – 3x Imduk the World Chalice Dragon, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM, 3x Ningirsu the World Chalice Warrior, 4 Legacy Pack Tickets Goal: 3x World Legacy – “World Chalice” The Legend of the Star Heroes Pt 2: Gift of the Martyr

Scenario: 3x World Legacy Landmark, 3x World Legacy – “World Armor”, 3x World Legacy Succession, 3x Mekk-Knight Avram

Practice: 250 ORB – EARTH

Duel: Loaner – 3x World Legacy Trap Globe, World Legacy Ruins (Duel Field), Spectrum Supreme (Icon), 3x World Legacy’s Corruption, Guardragon (Mate), Gryphon (Icon); My Deck – 3x World Legacy Clash, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 200 GEM, 3x World Legacy – “World Shield”, 2 Legacy Pack Tickets, 4 Legacy Pack Tickets

This concludes our list of Master Duel Solo Mode Rewards, and will hopefully get you motivated to check out the mode, especially if there were any cards here you’ve been seeking out! Be sure to check out our other guides while you’re here, and happy dueling!