My Hero Academia Chapter 409 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Image: Kohei Horikoshi / Shueisha / Viz Media / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

How will Bakugo prevent All For One from achieving his goal in My Hero Academia Chapter 409? The story of All For One’s ascent to power has finally been revealed in its completion, answering most doubts fans had about the villain.

We now also know more about the origins of One For All, as well as what happened to its previous users in detail. In the present, All For One noticed he was running out of time and needed to get to Shigaraki before disappearing. Desperate to achieve this goal, the villain used a technique no one could have expected. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of My Hero Academia Chapter 409.

Beware of spoilers below for My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia Chapter 409 Release Details and Countdown

Screenshot: Studio Bones

My Hero Academia Chapter 409 is set to be released this coming Monday, December 11, at around 1:00 AM JST. The chapter will be first released in Japan and will become available shortly after for international fans to read online.

My Hero Academia

Chapter 409 Release

Countdown | AOTF Click Here When the Chapter Drops!

The chapter will be translated into English, so fans should have no issues when they want to read it. Below, you can find a table containing the time at which the chapter will be released, according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 07:00 AM Sunday, December 10 Mountain Time (MST) 08:00 AM Sunday, December 10 Central Time (CT) 09:00 AM Sunday, December 10 Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 PM Sunday, December 10 British Summer Time (BST) 03:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Central European Time (CEST) 04:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, December 10 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, December 11

Related: All My Hero Academia Arcs, in Order

Where to Read My Hero Academia Chapter 409?

Screenshot: Studio Bones

If you wish to read the climax of the battle between Bakugo and All For One in My Hero Academia Chapter 409, you can do so via Shueisha’s Manga Plus website and app. Here, you can read the chapter for free during the next three weeks.

Related: The Best My Hero Academia Watch Order, Including the Movies

If you wish to read it after this time — or the rest of the manga — you will need to pay a small fee, as Manga Plus only allows users to read the first and last three chapters for free. Once you have paid, you will gain access to all previous chapters, as well as many other amazing manga.

Chapter 408 Recap

Screenshot: Studio Bones

As Kudou and Yoichi tried to escape from All For One, the villain destroyed his brother’s body without hesitation. He saw Yoichi as nothing more than an object he owned, going as far as to name him Yoichi, the first thing given to him. During this encounter, Kudou absorbed the newly formed Quirk, One For All.

The second user, named Bruce, revealed this information to Kudou, who realized this must have been Yoichi’s power. During their final encounter, Kudou revealed to All For One that he had Yoichi’s Quirk and will to fight. For decades, All For One fought against the One For All Users, from Kudou to Nana.

Related: My Hero Academia – Do Deku and Uraraka End Up Together?

It was All Might who gave him the finishing blow, killing him momentarily. Doctor Garaki had to sneak into the morgue to rescue his body and bring him back to life. In the present, the villain pondered if Bakugo and Kudou were somehow related. Yet, he concluded the two had the same determined look, which is why the young Hero reminded him of his archnemesis.

Suddenly, All For One realized he did not have much time left before his new body would disappear. He needed to get to Shigaraki as quickly as possible, so he decided to use all of his Quirks at the same time. This resulted in his body turning into a monstrous being, with several heads and limbs. Bakugo, still smiling, proclaimed that the villain’s plan would never work.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023