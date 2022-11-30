All Map Changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2

The only thing constant about any tactical shooter like Overwatch 2 is the sheer number of map changes. In Season 2, we will see quite a bit of shuffling around with respect to the maps in the game.

Overwatch 2 does have a lot of maps on offer. With such a diverse range of maps available for everyone to play on, the title keeps feeling fresh despite numerous playthroughs. Stagnation is probably the one thing that the community won’t complain about when it comes to the map roster in the game.

Will There be Significant Map Changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2?

Yes, there will be a significant amount of map changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 as mentioned in the official Blizzard blog post. Some new maps will be added to the title, while some will be removed. Some current maps will also see a slight change in the environment as well. Having said that, here’s a quick rundown of all the map changes that you will come across in Overwatch 2 Season 2:

A new map known as the Shambali Monastery will be added to the game. According to lore, the Shambali Monastery is a place where both Ramattra and Zenyatta spent a considerable amount of time. This map will be an Escort map.

Rialto and Blizzard World will be returning. Both these maps will be featured in the Quick Play and the Competitive pool.

Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar will be leaving the rotation for Overwatch 2 Season 2.

Interestingly enough, the time of day in Oasis and Nepal will be altered as well once the new season drops.

The maps that leave the rotation for the next season will still be available in the game. The only way you’ll be able to access them is through custom rooms. Some of the maps that are in rotation currently might receive some Christmas/winter themed makeovers as well during Season 2.

These are all the map changes that you will come across in Overwatch 2 Season 2. Since Ramattra will be dropping into the game with the next season, here are some potential counters for him. While we’re not sure how efficient they might be, try and get a hang of these heroes so that you can get a jump on the Omnic tank early on in the season. And if you’re interested in playing as Ramattra, here are a few crosshair ideas! There are some Greek Mythology skins in store for you as well!

Overwatch 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022