How to Evolve Pichu into Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players looking to get one of the most popular Pokemon of all time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet won’t need to put in much work. After the initial capture, Pichu is one of the easiest Pokemon to evolve in the game. While many players seemingly love this adorable little monster, getting them powered up quickly is never a bad option for trainers hoping to finally have a Pikachu in their party.

But, what exactly will players need to do to get this Pokemon to become more powerful? Will they need to use something like a Thunder Stone to make the evolutionary gap smaller, or is it something as simple as leveling up this little Pokemon?

How To Evolve Pichu In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For players hoping to get their hands on a Pikachu from this adorable little monster, they’ll need to keep Pichu in their party and interact with them on a reasonably regular basis. This is a Pokemon that levels up with a high friendship level, so utilizing their power in battles against other Pokemon and playing with them during Picnics can help players increase their friendship level quickly. Or, capturing this Pokemon using a Friend Pokeball will help increase the Friendship level much more drastically.

Where To Find Pichu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to get their hands on this particular Pokemon may need to spend some time hunting. Considered a rare spawn, checking the locations on the map may not lead players directly to a Pichu, as they tend to show up far less often than other monsters in that area. However, with some diligence and maybe a few particular sandwiches, players will be able to find and claim one of these Pokemon for themselves faster than expected.

Players hoping to get their hands on one of these adorable monsters without capturing it can also hatch it from an egg. Players will need either a Pikachu or Raichu to make this happen, however. Asking a friend to breed one or trade one could also work as a quick and easy way to obtain a Pichu without much hunting effort!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022