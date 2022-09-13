Splatoon 3’s First Splatfest Is Gear VS. Grub VS. Fun

If you and your friends are ready to bring the pain and the paint in Splatoon 3, you’ll be excited to know that the next Splatfest is right around the corner! You’ll want to make sure that you’re prepared and ready as ever to take on this exciting trio of teams, so you’ll need to make your moves soon and find out what team you’d want to support!

Let’s get into all of the details of what is currently known about this upcoming Splatfest, and an introduction to them if you’re new to the series. Here’s everything known about Gear VS. Grub VS. Fun in Splatoon 3!

Splatoon 3 Splatfest – When Is It Happening?

If you’re ready to get down and dirty to show off your skills, you’ll have from September 23rd at 5:00 PM to September 25th at 5:00 PM PT to show off how good you really are, and do everything necessary to bring down these opposing teams. While it seems like 2 days isn’t very long, with the quickness of a standard Splatoon match, you’ll be able to get into the game quickly, eliminate as many squids as possible, and get right on to the next round.

You’ll also need to make sure that you have a Nintendo Switch Online account to be able to partake in the fun, otherwise, you’ll be stranded in the lobby to play the Single Player mode, which is still a great time either way.

Splatoon 3 – What Is A Splatfest

If you’ve never played a Splatoon game before, this could be the biggest question weighing on your mind. Splatfest is an all-out brawl, where you pledge your allegiance to a specific side, and work with your crew to ensure that you emerge victoriously. In this particular Splatfest, you’ll have the choice to either join Team Gear, Team Grub, or Team Fun, whichever aligns with your personal standpoint.

You and your team of millions will need to work on winning match-making games, where the team that has the most victories at the end of the Splatfest will be crowned the winner, which gives you bragging rights, and plenty of Sea-Snails!

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch.