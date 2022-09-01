The Destiny 2 Community is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness

The Destiny 2 community is taking a break from all the piracy of the newly-launched Season of Plunder to come together and wear gold in support of childhood cancer awareness. A social media post from a father who lost a child to Ewings Sarcoma, a type of pediatric cancer, has quickly blown up across Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms as Destiny content creators and their communities rally together in support.

While the initial post was made some time ago, a screencap of it was shared to the Destiny Fashion subreddit where stylish Guardians quickly began sharing gold shader recommendations and offering support. “May 2nd, 2022 my family and I lost my oldest to Ewings Sarcoma, an aggressive Pediatric Cancer,” reads the post from Shawn Patrick Lafferty on his page “The Dad Gaming – Dadstiny.”

“The September before losing her, was the first time I started asking those of you who would, to go gold for the month of September as its Childhood Cancer Awareness month and Gold is the color associated with it.” In the post, he wishes for a Tower full of golden Guardians banding together to raise awareness for a great cause, and it looks like his wish will no doubt be granted this month.

The post has already made its way out of the Destiny Fashion subreddit and into the communities of large content creators like Anne Munition and Datto, so expect to see plenty of Guardians donning golden outfits as you play through new seasonal activities like Ketchcrash and Expeditions.

Here’s a list of over a dozen gold shaders that you can use if you’d like to participate. This list comes from the Destiny Fashion subreddit and any shaders marked with an asterisk are no longer obtainable but can still be used if you have them unlocked.

Calus’ Treasured*

Calus’ Shadow*

Dawning Welcome*

Verdant Crown*

Midnight Talons

Golden Trace

Testudo

Iron Gold*

Golden Empire

Gold Leaf

Omnichronia

Goldleaf

Precursor Vex Chrome

Kairos Gold

Vintage Timber

Shadow Gilt

Peat Bog Boogie

The Season of Plunder is currently live in Destiny, bringing pirate-themed activities and gear to the game ahead of the upcoming Lightfall expansion. It’s a much more lighthearted ordeal than its predecessor, Season of the Haunted, which saw the cast of Destiny deal with their demons and trauma firsthand as the Leviathan ship suddenly reappeared in the solar system infested with a strange corruption.

There will be one final season following Season of Plunder that will usher in the Lightfall expansion in early 2023 as the game moves on from The Witch Queen. Lightfall will send players to a neon-lit metropolis hidden on Neptune where Guardians must contend with the mysterious Witness and Emperor Calus. The expansion will add countless new Exotic weapons and the game’s second Darkness subclass, Strand, which pulls its power from the threads of reality itself. Lightfall is set to launch on February 28 next year barring any delays.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.