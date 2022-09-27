Who is Going to Voice The Joker in Multiversus?

Yes, The Joker is coming to MultiVersus. Like the MultiVersus Dragon Ball rumors, The Joker has been rumored for a while now. More and more evidence of The Joker coming to MultiVersus comes out each day, and we even have a good sense of who will voice him.

Who Will Voice The Joker in MultiVersus?

The Joker is one of the most iconic super villains in all media. With multiple movies, video games, and tv shows featuring The Joker, it is only a matter of time before he comes to MultiVersus. If MultiVersus has Gizmo and its wide variety of perks, then The Joker has no problem sliding into the game.

According to Laisul on Twitter, The Joker announcer voice packs are already here and they sound a lot like Mark Hamill’s Joker. After listening to these MultiVersus Joker call-outs, we can confidently say that Mark Hamill will voice The Joker in MultiVersus.

If you don’t know, Mark Hamill is plays Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, but he also voices The Joker in the Batman: The Animated Series. Because of his iconic performance as The Joker in tv shows, it isn’t a stretch to think that Mark Hamill will voice The Joker in MultiVersus.

If you look carefully, you can already find some Joker MultiVersus gameplay footage. It is unclear at the moment what movesets, perks, and skins The Joker will have in MultiVersus, but as we find out more, we’ll let you know.

For now, we know that we are getting Rick in MultiVersus next. After that, we know we will get Black Adam and Stripe in MultiVersus, we just don’t know when yet. Again, once it is announced, we will let you know.

And if you want to know the best place to stay updated on all things MultiVersus, that would be on our Attack of the Fanboy MultiVersus page.

MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.