Xbox Achievements Are Causing Overwatch 2 Disconnects and Crashes

It is one thing when the Overwatch 2 queue is seemingly endless, but it is another when being in-game and getting achievements leads to disconnects that will place players back in the same conundrum all over again. Following the global for Overwatch 2 on October 4 the game has been plagued by a range of different technical issues. Problems range from encountering error codes to a queue that doesn’t seem to shorten. In other words, many obstacles prevent a considerable amount of the player base from even getting into the game.

A player might manage to get through the queue and become acquainted with the newly made 5v5 format of Overwatch 2, maybe even play enough to get the new hero that has joined the game’s frays. Should the player prove to be a console player for this crossplay-enabled title, however, an additional layer of headache will require consideration depending on their platform of choice.

The player base affected in question has chosen to play Overwatch 2 on Xbox consoles. TrueAchievements, a website/forum for achievement hunters to congregate and share guides in regards to earning gamerscores has noted numerous reports, where players face a greater likelihood of disconnects after earning achievements in Overwatch 2. Some of the observations that it has recorded seem to indicate that players will crash out of their game as soon as an achievement pop up on the UI, leading the player to once again queue up from the Overwatch start screen if they intend to play more.

There has been no recommended fix for this issue as of currently, with the site presuming the issue to be due to the server’s stability issues as of late surrounding the Blizzard Hero Shooter. The issue has been noted by Blizzard as it continues to aggregate the numerous issues that its players have faced on its official forums while working on solutions gradually.

The only silver lining or dilemma for people interested in achievements, in this case, is perhaps that Overwatch 2 has the same list of achievements as the ones used by the Original Overwatch, albeit with revisions or additions. Meaning that players that have completed the original achievement list for Overwatch 1 wouldn’t have to grind through past achievements again, but will have to live with an incomplete list now that new achievements are being added to the Overwatch compilation as a whole. Until this bug is fixed, however, it is unlikely that chasing achievements is going to prove therapeutic.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.