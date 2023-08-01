All 7 Lost Luggage Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has many hidden items scattered around the world for you to collect and some of these are the Lost Luggage for a quest. You are to return all seven of the Lost Luggage back to their owners. This article will take you through all of the Lost Luggage locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

All Lost Luggage Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The Lost Luggage related quest will start the second you pick up a piece of Lost Luggage. There are no pre-requirements before starting this quest. I recommend beginning with the Chococat Lost Luggage (when you have Flippers) before working your way toward the other luggage. You will need to acquire certain gear and open paths along the way but it is a simple hide-and-seek essentially.

Chococat Lost Luggage Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Chococat’s Luggage is found on the Seaside Resort on the right side of the island. In the middle of the pond, you can swim across and grab the Lost Luggage. You need “Flippers” for this and once you have spoken to Keroppi for the first time you will be able to craft Flippers. Keroppi is located in the Spooky Swamp area.

My Melody Lost Luggage Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The location of My Melody’s Lost Luggage is found on Mount Hothead just near Retsuko. It is on the side of the cliff and you won’t have any issue climbing up to the location even with one normal stamina wheel. Once you have it, you can bring it back to My Melody and gift it to her.

Kuromi Lost Luggage Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For Kuromi’s Lost Luggage, you will need the Snorkel to swim underwater which you need to be level six friendship with Kuromi to craft. You won’t need to have a fishing rod or a net for this Lost Luggage in any way, you can simply swim across with Flippers and then dive under to grab the Luggage. It is located just before a stone ring of blocks similar to a fountain area.

Hangyodon Lost Luggage Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For Hangyodon’s Lost Luggage, it is found in the area at the top of the map. This area is known as Gemstone Mountain and you can make your way to the edge of the cliffside where my character is on the map above to get the Lost Luggage.

Hello Kitty Lost Luggage Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will yet again need a Snorkel to access the area under the water. Travel to near Gemstone Mountain at the top of Rainbow Reef and you will find a docking bridge leading out onto the reef. To the left of this bride (and near some floating crates) dive underneath the water and you will locate the Lost Luggage on some rocks.

Keroppi Lost Luggage Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Lost Luggage of Keroppi is without a doubt the one that will take you the most time to acquire. If you have the extra stamina (gained from using the Stamina Apples) then you can climb up and around the side of the volcano to the Caldera area. Indicated on the map image I have for you above is a red cross, you will find the Lost Luggage on the edge of that cliff.

Badtz Maru Lost Luggage Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Badtz Maru’s Lost Luggage is a lot more simple to grab. It is found in the north of Spooky Swamp and on the map, you will notice two rocks on either side of the smaller map when you are close. The Lost Luggage is waiting for you on the side of the Swamp.

Now that you know where all of the Lost Luggage is in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you can get back to returning all of it to the owners. Then of course you may choose to play through other quests such as the Nature Preserve quest to add the ability to collect bugs and more!

