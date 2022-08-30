All anniversary dates, events, and rewards in Genshin Impact

With the second anniversary of Genshin Impact soon approaching in the months to come, players may have difficulties recalling the dates and the events that occurred during the past anniversary, and what they could indicate for one that is arriving in the future. Rumors and leaks tend to circulate before such celebratory occasions, and it is a good idea to keep an eye on what turned out to be factual, and what remained festive plans on the cutting room floor.

When Is the Second Anniversary of Genshin Impact?

The anniversary dates for Genshin Impact begin on the 28th of September, due to the game seeing global release on that particular day of the year. This coincides with the dates for patch 3.1, which starts on the 28th of September and will end five weeks after that. As for the events and rewards that took place during last year’s anniversary, there were three occasions of note that ended up granting players Primogems and other rewards, such as Intertwined Fates and Glider Wings.

Rewards and Events That Could Happen During the Second Anniversary

The first was the 7-day login event that gave 10 intertwined fates in total should players log on for 7 days during the event. Last year’s 7-day login event was called the Passage of Cloud and Stars and ran from the 28th of September to the 13th of October, giving players ample time to log 7 days during the event’s duration. There are reasons to believe that this format will make a return this year, judging by this leak that points to the existence of a 7-day login event called the Path of Gleaming Jade.

Following that is a series of gifts that could arrive via the mailbox, commemorating concerts, or the like. The 1st-anniversary concert took place on the 3rd of October and resulted in paper mail sent over 4 days, totaling 1600 Primogems, a few fragile resins, furnishing, and a pair of specially made glider wings. It is quite likely that the developers would host another concert during the 2nd anniversary, which means that players could likely look forward to gifts of a similar nature in their mailbox during that time.

Last but not least is the initial top-up reset. Where every tier of paid-for currency in the shop, Genesis Crystals are reset to grant double the amount of purchased crystals if players have made money purchases in the corresponding tier. This occasion is not as significant to free-to-play players or people who don’t make monetary purchases aside from their Welkin moon and the battle pass.

Other events that occurred during the anniversary patch back during the 1st anniversary of Genshin seemed to correlate more to the patch as opposed to the occasion. It is fair to assume that would be the extent of anniversary-specific in-game rewards and events. This is unless they make it a habit of introducing a collab character during every anniversary, seeing as Aloy was first given out in the same patch.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.