Like the Valkyries in God of War (2018), the endgame mini-bosses in God of War Ragnarok are the Berserkers. Though there still is an endgame Valkyrie to defeat, there are 10 Berserkers to hunt down and slay.

To start your Berserker hunt, you’ll need to get the Fit for a King Favor quest at King’s Grave in Midgard. Once you have received the hilt, you’ll be able to see multiple Berserker Gravestone locations across all nine realms. These mini-bosses are extremely tough, so be sure to have the best armor and have a Resurrection Stone handy.

All Berserker Gravestone Locations in God of War Ragnarok

Before hunting down all 10 Berserker Gravestones, you need to know the strategy to defeat them. Each Berserker attacks a bit differently, but each one of them has about five or six attacks that they do repeatedly. Once you know the pattern of the attacks, you’ll know when to dodge, when to block, when to attack, and when to shield bash.

As a reward for defeating the Berserker bosses, you’ll receive pommels for your Chaos Blades, grips for the Leviathan Axe, Chaos Flames, Frozen Flames, armor, runes, and resources like Tempered Remnants, Shattered Runes, and Bonded Leather.

Midgard – Lake of the Nine

In Midgard, the Berserker Gravestone is found on the north end of the Lake of the Nine. It is next to Shores of Nine on the map. This boss is Fraekni the Zealous and once he is defeated, you’ll get the Berserker Waist Guard and some resources.

Svartalfheim – Jarnsmide Pitmines

For this Berserker Gravestone, you’ll need to venture back into the mines of Svartalfheim. It is extremely easy to get lost in here, so open your map and pin the Berserker Gravestone location. If you do that, you’ll always be directed exactly where to go on your compass.

There are two bosses in this location and they are called Starolfr the Troublesome and Bodvar the Fierce. You’ll have to fight both of them at once which is difficult, but if you survive, you’ll get Hind of the Nine Realms and some resources.

Svartalfheim – Alberich Island

Alberich Island is at the northernmost part of Bay of Bounty. Simply dock your boat and prepare for a fight. You’ll face Beigadr the Feared and you’ll receive Asgard’s Might and some resources.

Svartalfheim – Myrkr Tunnels

Directly next to the Myrkr Tunnels and west of Nidavellir, you’ll find this Berserker Gravestone. After fighting Hardrefill the Callous, you’ll receive Asgard’s Fortitude and some resources.

Vanaheim – Pilgrim’s Landing

In Vanaheim, at the Pilgrim’s Landing boat dock, you’ll find Hvitserkr the Bold. Defeating him will give you the Pommels of the Nine Realms and some resources.

Vanaheim – The Sinkholes

After discovering The Crater in Vanaheim, make your way east. After collecting the Bantam Melon, you’ll see the Berserker Gravestone and fight Haklangr the Bearded. If you win, you’ll get a Chaos Flame and, you guessed it, some resources.

Alfheim – The Barrens

In the eastmost part of The Barrons, the first explorable sand dune in Alfheim, you’ll find the Berserker Gravestone for Svipdagr the Cold and the two Sisters of Illska. This is definitely one of the hardest Berserker fights.

To win it, focus on defeating the sisters first. Though you’ll need to dodge Svipdagr the Cold when he gets close, with the sisters gone, you can focus on the main Berserker. If you manage to win the battle, you’ll receive a Frozen Flame and some resources.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands

In the southmost part of The Forbidden Sands, the second explorable sand dune in Alheim, you’ll find this Berserker Gravestone. You’ll need to solve a puzzle to access this Berserker Gravestone. The Berserker is called Hjalti the Stolid and with him dead, you’ll get the Grip of the Nine Realms and some resources.

Niflheim – Mist Fields

To get this Berserker Gravestone, you need to open your map and scroll over to the Mist Fields. Fast Travel over there and find the gravestone on the southwesternmost part of the area. Defeat Skjothendi the Unerring and you’ll get the Berserker Gauntlets and some resources.

Midgard – King’s Grave

Finally, with all of the Berserkers dead, you’ll face the final Berserker boss. His name is King Hrolf and he is extremely difficult to beat. Have patience, apply the dodging and blocking patterns you learned with the Berserkers previously, and you’ll defeat him.

When you win, you’ll receive the Hilt of Skofung, which is the best relic in the game. You’ll also get Helheim’s Virtue and the Grave Mistake trophy.

And just like that, you’ve found all Berserker Gravestones, defeated all of the Berserkers, and are ready for your next adventure.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022