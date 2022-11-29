All Haxorus Evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For gamers looking to add a powerful and efficient Dragon-type Pokemon to their team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they need to look no further than the Haxorus line of monsters. Tall, terrifying, and strong, Haxorus is a monster found in the Paldea Region for gamers that have gotten their hands on Pokemon Scarlet.

For those in Pokemon Violet, a trade may be needed to bring this monster onto their team. No matter if gamers are hoping for a strong addition to their roster, or something to push their Pokedex further toward completion, getting to know the Haxorus line and their evolution is something every Trainer should do. Without further ado, let’s find out everything we need to know about Axew and the crew.

Where To Find Axew In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gamers unfamiliar with this line of Pokemon may not be familiar with this particular Pokemon. Originally introduced in Generation V, these little creatures can grow to become the vicious and powerful Fraxure when they reach level 38.

With a fair number of spots to be found, gamers will be able to find and add this monster to their team quite early into their adventure. Their incredible Attack Stat can help gamers tear through the initial Gym Leaders with ease.

Where To Find Farxure In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once either evolved or captured in the wild, Fraxure is the second stage evolution of this Dragon-type Pokemon. As a mid-tier evolution, they offer a variety of moves that can help players throughout every corner of their journey, no matter which Treasure they are searching for first. After reaching Level 48, Fraxure will be able to reach its final evolution, Haxorus.

If players missed out on capturing an Axew in the early game, they will be able to find Fraxure near the Glaceado Mountain. This monster is a great addition to any team, no matter if you plan on using it for its raw power, or just its incredible looks.

Where To Find Haxorus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After reaching Level 48, Haxorus will finally be available to trainers that have been putting in the work to get their hands on one. With incredible base stats, it’s easy to understand why gamers would like to add one of these to their party. You’ll find their standard stats below:

HP: 76

Attack: 147

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 60

Special Defense: 70

Speed: 97

Total: 540

This helps put Haxorus quite high on the list of overall Pokemon available in the game, just barely under some of the Legendary Pokemon available in this game. As players continue to utilize Hyper Training and make them into more of a Monster than ever before, players will find that Haxorus is an excellent monster no matter where they are.

Unfortunately for those that were hoping to find this monster in the wild, there is currently no habitat available for this particular monster. This means that gamers will need to evolve a Fraxure into Haxorus.

Thankfully, they are one of the best-looking Shiny Dragons available in the game, as well. Utilizing recipes will allow gamers to get their hands on a shiny variant of this powerful dragon easier than ever, so make sure to be prepared before heading out on the ultimate treasure hunt!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022