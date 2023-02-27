All Iron Leaves Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are giving players the chance to discover brand-new Paradox Pokémon. Violet players will mostly be familiar with Iron Leaves, a futuristic version of Virizion. So far, players can only encounter this fearsome foe through a Tera Raid, forcing them to defeat it before they can add it to their team. As a result, players will likely want to learn all the weaknesses Iron Leaves suffers from in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Iron Leaves Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Leaves has some fantastic stats across the board, with extremely high Attack and great HP, Special Defense, and Speed. Like other futuristic Paradox Pokémon, it also has the Quark Drive ability, boosting its stats when Electric Terrain is active. However, its greatest weakness is its typing. Being a Grass/Psychic type makes it weak to Flying, Poison, Ghost, Fire, Ice, Dark, and especially Bug-type attacks.

As part of the Tera Raid, Iron Leaves has access to harrowing moves. Electric Terrain and Swords Dance are things you’ll need to watch out for, but it can also use Leaf Blade, Megahorn, and the brand-new Psyblade attack. Through TMs and remembering moves, it also has access to Dark, Fighting, Flying, and Steel-type attacks. Overall, Iron Leaves has some great coverage, meaning you can’t rely solely on type advantage when fighting it.

Iron Leaves lacks great Defense, so using a Pokémon with good physical bulk is recommended. Even outside of Tera Raids, Koraidon is a fantastic choice to counter the futuristic foe. Perrserker can also be highly useful thanks to its own bulky stats and good typing, though it loses effectiveness in online matches. After getting your hands on Iron Leaves, you should have a pretty good idea about what works and what doesn’t. Don’t hesitate to experiment to see how far its strengths can be pushed — and how far its weaknesses can be taken before it falls!

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023