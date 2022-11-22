All Odin Raven Chest Rewards in God of War Ragnarok

Collecting all of Odin’s Ravens can take some time in God of War Ragnarok, but the rewards are well worth the effort. While Odin’s Ravens were present in the first game back in 2018, they didn’t fit into the story as well as in the newer game, considering Odin himself plays a considerable role in Ragnarok. These ravens can be found through all nine realms in the game, allowing players to unlock chests in Niflheim. Players can open the chests periodically depending on the number of ravens they have found and destroyed. This guide will go over the list of rewards that players can acquire from completing the Odins Ravens quest and how many ravens each chest requires.

Odin’s Chest Rewards

There are a total of six chests available in Niflheim under the Raven’s tree (location shown below). Mainly the rewards consist of Runic attacks and special armor that players can only obtain through destroying the ravens.

6 Ravens – Girdle of Raven Tears Armour

– Girdle of Raven Tears Armour 12 Ravens – Bracers of Raven Tears Armour

– Bracers of Raven Tears Armour 18 Ravens – Cuirass of Raven Tears Armour

– Cuirass of Raven Tears Armour 28 Ravens – Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic Attack

– Breath of Thamur Heavy Runic Attack 38 Ravens – Meteoric Slam Heavy Runic Attack

– Meteoric Slam Heavy Runic Attack 48 Ravens – The Finger of Ruin Heavy Runic Attack

As you can see, the rewards are worth hunting down all 48 ravens. Below you can see an image of the complete armor set, which is very stylish and powerful.

While searching for all the ravens, keep an eye out for other collectibles that will get you closer to completing everything God of War Ragnarok has to offer. These collectibles and artifacts fit into the story and go into more detail about the lore of each realm, which is very interesting. These include Family Crests, All Things Left Behind, Tributes to Freyr, and Mystical Heirloom locations.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

