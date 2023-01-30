Are you looking for all Power Node locations in Dead Space Remake so you can upgrade your RIG and Weapons to become powerful? The game has a ton of power nodes spread out over all 12 chapters, with some locations needing specific Security Clearance Levels to access. You will not be able to upgrade 100% of everything in a single playthrough, but your progress will carry over into New Game Plus, where you can continue to upgrade even further. Power Nodes become increasingly important based on your difficulty level, as they will give you critical advantages with surviving Necromorphs. Here are all Power Node locations in Dead Space Remake.

All Power Node Locations in Dead Space Remake

Here all Power Node locations are broken down by chapters. We have also included the RIG or Security Clearance Level required to access a specific Power Node. Most of the Power Nodes are in small blue lockers hanging on the wall.

Chapter 1 – New Arrivals

There are four Power Nodes in Chapter 1:

Tram Repair Room

Cargo Hall Storage Room

Maintenance Bay Office

Flight Deck Supply Room

Chapter 2 – Intensive Care

There are five Power Nodes in Chapter 2:

Diagnostic Technician Room

Limb Stimulation Therapy Room

ER Hallway B

Ishimura Clinic. Captain’s RIG security clearance is required to access

Patient Locker Room

Chapter 3 – Course Correction

There are four Power Nodes in Chapter 3:

Fuel Management Room. The Fuel Station Keycard is required to access this area

Centrifuge Control North

Fuel Storage

Engine Room

Chapter 4 – Obliteration Imminent

There are four Power Nodes in Chapter 4:

Main Atrium

Bridge Storage Room

Admin Server Maintenance Room

Electrical Systems

Chapter 5 – Lethal Devotion

There are three Power Nodes in Chapter 5:

Dr. Warwick’s Office in Zero-G Therapy

Hallway leading to the Chemical Lab

Emergency Equipment Storage Room in ER Hallway A

Chapter 6 – Environmental Hazards

There are six Power Nodes in Chapter 6:

Past Cryogenics, but before the Bridge Tram Station

Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control. Requires Security Clearance Level 1 to access

Refrigeration Tower

The Brute in the East Grow Chamber will drop after destroying

Air Filtration Tower

Annex Control Room

Chapter 7 – Into the Void

There are five Power Nodes in Chapter 7:

Covered by boxes to the left of the RIG room

Deck B: Processing inside of the locked room that requires you to shoot the fuse box from the broken window

Equipment Maintenance Bay

Utility Room that is underneath the Equipment Maintenance Bay. Requires Security Clearance Level 3 to access

The Storage Room before you reach Mining Control. Requires Security Clearance Level 3 to access

Chapter 8 – Search and Rescue

There are three Power Nodes in Chapter 8:

Platform Storage Room found within the Refueling Control Station area. Requires Security Clearance Level 2 to access

Maintenance Gondola

Communications Hub

Chapter 9 – Dead on Arrival

There are four Power Nodes in Chapter 9:

Briefing Room

Armory’s Shooting Gallery

A Brute in the Cargo Bay will drop when destroyed

Engine Room after turning on the Fire Suppression System

Chapter 10 – End of Days

There are eight Power Nodes in Chapter 11:

Water Purification Storage

Rare Specimens room in the Hydroponics area. Requires Security Clearance Level 3 to access

Nutrition Systems

You must get to Level 7 in Z-Ball, which is located in the Crew Quarters

In the Hallway leading to the Standard Quarters

Storage Room past the Standard Quarters

Captain B. Mathius’s Crew Quarters

Go through the doors and take a left after loading the Marker

Chapter 11 – Alternate Solutions

There are two Power Nodes in Chapter 11:

Cargo Bay

Control Room B

Chapter 12 – Dead Space

There are eight Power Nodes in Chapter 12:

Aegis VII Main Landing Pad

Aegis VII Landing Pad Atrium

Aegis VII Holding Zone 2B

Aegis VII Transfer Junction will contain a Master Override box with three Power Nodes inside

A Brute in the Aegis VII Transfer Junction will drop when destroyed

Aegis VII Return Tunnel

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023