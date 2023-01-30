Are you looking for all Master Override locations in Dead Space Remake so you can find all the sweet loot to make Isaac more powerful? Not so fast, though. Unfortunately, you will have to find the RIGs of different officers from the Ishimura and create the Master Override before accessing each Master Override Location. This may seem simple, but just like finding all weapons or schematics, you must locate them in multiple chapters. Fear not, though, because here are RIG locations and Mast Override locations in Dead Space Remake.

All Master Override Locations in Dead Space Remake

As mentioned above, you will need to find all seven RIGs and create the Master Override before accessing the areas requiring this clearance. If you already have the Master Override, you can proceed with our list below. Otherwise, see the next section with all RIG Locations. The earliest you can create the Master Override is after Chapter 9. The latest you can do it is when Chapter 11 ends, so make sure to get these rewards before.

Here are all eight Master Override locations in Dead Space Remake:

Water Purification Storage (Bridge): Pulse Rifle Upgrade

Pulse Rifle Upgrade Transfer Junction (Aegis VII): Nodes x3

Nodes x3 Deluxe Quarters (Crew Quarters): Flamethrower Upgrade

Flamethrower Upgrade Executive Quarters (V. Holt): Gold Semiconductor

Gold Semiconductor Machine Shop (Engineering): Ripper Upgrade

Ripper Upgrade Cargo Tram Control (Hangar): Force Gun Upgrade

Force Gun Upgrade Mining Tram Station (Hydroponics): Line Run Upgrade

Line Run Upgrade Tool Storage (Mining): Contact Beam Upgrade

All RIG Locations in Dead Space Remake

You will obtain a side quest called You Are Not Authorized, which will task you to find RIGS of Ishimura crew members. Once you have found all seven, you can complete the Master Override, which will give you access to the above locations.

Here are all seven RIG Locations in Dead Space Remake:

Overseer Voelkner's RIG: You can find Overseer Voelkner's RIG near the Oxygen Recharge station in Hangar Bay.

Mining Supervisor's RIG: You can find Mining Supervisor's RIG in the Mineral Processing Control after you clear the hazardous material.

Comms Officer Bailey's RIG: You can find Comms Officer Bailey's RIG in the Comms Control Room on the third floor, past the Comms Mess Hall.

Tram Supervisor Benson's RIG: You can find Tram Supervisor Benson's RIG in the Tram Maintenance Tunnels. This is only accessible after Chapter 9.

Chief Engineer Rosseau's RIG: You can find Chief Engineer Rosseau's RIG in the Fuel Storage Engineering, which is on the top floor. You will need Security Clearance Level 3 to access this room.

First Officer White's RIG: You can find First Officer White's RIG in the ADS Cannon Trench, past the third ADS cannon.

Lt. Commander Holt's RIG: You can find Lt. Commander Holt's RIG on the 2nd floor of the Hydroponics area underneath Necromorph tissue.

Dead Space Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

