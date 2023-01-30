Are you wondering where all weapon upgrade locations in Dead Space Remake are so you can make your weapons even more powerful Necromorph killing machines? Or are you looking to earn the Built to Order trophy? Either way, you will need to locate all 21 weapon upgrades that the Dead Space Remake has. Just like weapons, power nodes, and schematic locations, you must locate them throughout nine chapters of the game. This may sound challenging, but with this guide, you will collect them as naturally as possible during your playthrough, which means you won’t be wondering about the Ishimura. So here are all weapon upgrade locations in Dead Space Remake.

All Weapon Upgrade Locations In Dead Space Remake

All weapon upgrade locations in Dead Space Remake are broken down by their appearance in each chapter. You will need to obtain Security Level Clearance and the Master Override ability to access some of these upgrades.

Chapter 2 – Intensive Care

There is one weapon upgrade in Chapter 2:

Plasma Cutter: The Plasma Cutter upgrade, Cartridge Rack, sits on a bench inside the Ishimura Clinic.

Chapter 3 – Course Correction

There are four weapon upgrades in Chapter 3:

Plasma Cutter: You will find the Plasma Cutter upgrade, Heat Accumulator, in the shop for 11,000 Credits.

Flamethrower: You will find the Flamethrower upgrade, Gellified Hydrazine, in the shop for 11,500 Credits after finding the Flamethrower.

Chapter 4 – Obliteration Imminent

There are two weapon upgrades in Chapter 4:

Pulse Rifle: You will find the Pulse Rifle upgrade, P.C.S.I. Custom Magazine, sitting on a shelf inside the Electrical Systems Storage room.

Chapter 5 – Lethal Devotion

There is one weapon upgrade in Chapter 5:

Line Gun: You will find the Line Gun upgrade, Ionized Capacitor, in the shop for 11,500 Credits after finding the Line Gun.

Chapter 6 – Environmental Hazard

There are two weapon upgrades in Chapter 6:

Ripper: You will find the Ripper upgrade, Angled Launcher, sitting on a desk inside B. Andonov’s office in Flow Control.

Chapter 7 – Into the Void

Flamethrower: You will find the Flamethrower upgrade, the Macroliter Fuel Tank, in the Utility Room. You will need Security Clearance Level 3 to access this room.

Chapter 8 – Search and Rescue

There is one weapon upgrade in Chapter 8:

Plasma Cutter: You will find the Plasma Cutter upgrade, Weighted Blades, sitting on a seat inside the Maintenance Locker Room.

Chapter 10 – End of Days

There are eight weapon upgrades in Chapter 10:

Pulse Rifle: You will find the Pulse Rifle upgrade, High-Yield Grenades, inside of the Master Override door inside of the Water Purification area.

You will find the Force Gun upgrade, Gravitic Amplifier, sitting on a table in the Guest Consultant’s Suites. You must follow Nicole’s side quest to gain access to this weapons upgrade. Flamethrower: You will find the Flamethrower upgrade, High-Pressure Nozzle, in a Master Override chest in the Deluxe Shift Bunks room.

Chapter 11 – Alternate Solutions

There is one weapon upgrade in Chapter 11:

Force Gun: You will find the Force Gun upgrade, Suspension Module, inside a Master Override chest.

