All Ting-Lu Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The ruinous Pokémon of Scarlet and Violet are immensely powerful, forcing players to consider all of their traits to counter their attacks effectively. Ting-Lu might be one of the trickier members of this trio thanks to its ability and remarkable stat distribution. Similarly to Wo-Chien, it reduces the offensive stats of enemy Pokémon. Additionally, much like Chien-Pao, it has incredible offensive stats itself, making it difficult to last against. Ting-Lu does have other weaknesses, but even knowing all of them doesn’t mean players are guaranteed to win. To defeat this Pokémon of Ruin, strategy, strength, and luck are all very important.

All Ting-Lu Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ting-Lu is a Dark/Ground-type, making it immune to Psychic and Electric attacks. It’s weak to Bug, Fighting, Water, Grass, Ice, and Fairy moves, and its typing makes it slightly ineffective against Flying-types or Pokémon with the Levitate ability. To make up for these weaknesses, it has extremely high HP, Attack, and Defense, and it can lower the Special Attack of rival Pokémon with its Vessel of Ruin ability. You should still use Special moves to most effectively beat it, but Ting-Lu’s mixture of offense and defense make it very difficult to deal with.

Though its stats are mostly great, Ting-Lu’s Speed is abysmal. Since it can be so easily outsped, Iron Bundle might actually be overkill against Ting-Lu even with its ability in mind. Even so, it might still not be enough thanks to the ruinous Pokémon’s massive HP, giving it plenty of freedom in how much damage it can take. If you can’t rely on high Special Attack, you’ll want to get as much Defense and HP as possible on your own side. A Wash Rotom and a Cloyster are fairly decent picks for this purpose. If you can’t take Ting-Lu down in one blow, you can at least do everything possible to outlast it.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022