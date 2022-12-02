Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now and there are many trophies and achievements to collect. Whether you are on PlayStation, PC, or Xbox, the trophies and achievements are the same. Here is all of the trophies and achievements in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and how to get them.

All Trophies and Achievements in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you get to play as 13 iconic and unfamiliar Marvel superheroes. Throughout your journey of unlocking new teammates and defeating demons, you’ll collect trophies and achievements.

There are 51 trophies and achievements in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. There are 11 Hidden, 42 Bronze, 5 Silver, 3 Gold, and 1 Platinum trophies for PlayStation. For Xbox, the 51 achievements amount to 1,000 Gamerscore.

Here are all the trophies and achievements in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Bronze Trophies

Lilith Returns – Complete the tutorial (Secret)

Oshtur’s Gift – Acquire the “Open” Word of Power (Secret)

Elemental, My Dear Agatha – Solve the mystery of Agatha’s Altar(Secret)

Atum’s Call – Acquire the “Reveal” Word of Power (Secret)

Hyppus’ Aid – Acquire the “Purify” Word of Power (Secret)

Set’s Favor – Acquire the “Break” Word of Power (Secret)

A Coven Restored – Solve the mystery of Hiram Shaw’s church (Secret)

Are You On Superlink? – Gain a Friendship Level with any hero

Did We Just Become Best Friends? – Reach the maximum Friendship Level with any hero

Friendship is Magic – Reach the maximum Team Friendship Level in the Abbey

Cape of Many Colors – Apply a Suit palette to every Hero in a single campaign

And Look Good Doing It – Spend 1500 Gloss on cosmetic options for the Hunter

Make a House a Home – Purchase 10 different upgrades for the Hunter’s Quarters

Might Need Pockets – Craft a combat item at the Item Bench

Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble – Use Agatha’s Cauldron to complete a Recipe

With a Box of Scraps – Craft a hero ability card in the Forge

You Absolute Legend – Complete a Midnight Sun Challenge in the Forge

The Best Girl – Pet Charlie 15 days in a row

Unrequited Love – Pet Ebony on 4 different days

Spread the Pain – Complete a Daily Sparring session with every hero

Some Minor Adjustments – Apply mods to 10 different hero abilities

T.H.R.E.A.T. Eliminated – Survive 3 turns in the THREAT Room with every hero

The Keymaster – Open 25 Arcane Chests

Wisdom of the Woods – Collect 10 of every Reagent

A Shining Light – Reach maximum Light Balance

A Growing Darkness – Reach maximum Dark Balance

Fully Armed – Acquire every Hunter ability

Challenge Accepted – Complete 10 Mission Challenges

You Have the Lead – Complete a general mission led by every hero

Back in Time for Lunch – Complete a general mission in 2 turns or less

We Have Ways – Interrogate 5 enemies

KKRRAKATHOOM – Spend 10 Heroism with a single ability

Quantity is Quality – Use 8 hero abilities in a single turn

Collateral Damage – KO 4 enemies with a single environmental

Dream Team – KO a villain with a Hero Combo

Speed Kills – KO a villain with a Quick ability

Kitchen Sink – Use 5 environmentals in a single turn

Wilhelm Scream – Knockback 2 enemies into Drops in a single turn

Not a Scratch – Complete a general mission where no hero takes Health damage

Pinball Wizard – KO multiple enemies with a single Knockback 25 times

Needful Things – Use 25 combat items

Trading Up – Redraw 75 cards

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Silver Trophies

Hunter the Explorer – Find every Haven on the Abbey Grounds in a single campaign Silver

Fully Operational – Build every Abbey upgrade in a single campaign Silver

Extracurricular Activities – Attend all Abbey Club meetings in a single campaign Silver

Big Guns – Use 3 different Legendary hero abilities in a single mission Silver

A Mother’s Gift – Solve the mystery of Lilith’s Garden Silver (Secret)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gold Trophies

A Light Extinguished – Complete the New York story missions (Secret)

Big Mad – Complete the Southwest story missions (Secret)

Family is Forever – Complete the Transia story missions (Secret)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Platinum Trophies

Big Game Hunter – Obtain all other Midnight Suns Trophies

And that is all of the trophies and achievements in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Though it won’t get you a trophy or achievement, you’ll now want to know how to unlock Wolverine.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022