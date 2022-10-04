Best Characters in Omega Strikers – Omega Strikers Character Tier List

Omega Strikers gives players the chance to take the arena as an ever-growing roster of characters, each capable of changing the game in their own way. But what are the best characters in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are the best Forwards and Goalies in Omega Strikers, as well as a full tier list for each position.

Before we begin, it’s important to point out that one of the most unique aspects of Omega Strikers lies in the fact that all characters are capable of performing extremely well, no matter their position. With that said, both lists were made taking into consideration each character’s overall performance, learning courve, and overall adaptability.

The Best Forwards in Omega Strikers – Omega Strikers Forward Tier List

Currently, the game’s best Forwards. or S-Ranks, are Asher, X, Estelle, Juno, and Juliette, as each of them is capable of excelling in the position by performing, in most cases, a particularly different role.

With that said, Asher earns her spot thanks to her ability to deal heavy damage, trap enemies, and in some instances literally push both the core and the goalie into the goal. Estelle, on the other hand, excels thanks to her ability to perform strikes from anywhere in the arena, set up plays, and perform precise pool-like shots. Juno shines thanks to her ability to redirect shots efficiently, as well as set up plays. While X and Juliette are the game’s best for those looking to pressure opponents and actively retake possession.

You can check out our full Omega Strikers Forward Tier List below, as well as a short overview of each rank:

S Rank: Asher / X / Estelle / Juno / Juliette (Excel in multiple playstyles thanks to their extremely offensive kits).

The Best Goalies in Omega Strikers – Omega Strikers Goalie Tier List

Currently, the best overall goalie in Omega Strikers is Asher, thanks to her ability to both cover large areas and really give the forwards an edge in various situations. She is then followed by Juno, who excels thanks to her ability to redirect shots often and cover large distances. Both characters are also the only ones to be S-Ranks in both positions. Dubu and Atlas are also considered the game’s best, thanks to their ability to often redirect shots and, in Atlas’s case, heal your forwards efficiently.

You can check out our full Omega Strikers Goalie Tier List below, as well as a short overview of each rank:

S Rank: Asher / Juno / Dubu / Atlas (Excel in stopping the core/players, covering huge distances, and in supporting the forwards).

Kai / Estelle / Era / Luna (Can excel in the positions, but playing them as such can, in most cases, not fully utilize their kit). B Rank: Drek’ar / Juliette / X (Not recommended in the position thanks to their offensive-focused kits).

You can currently play Omega Strikers exclusively on PC, via Steam.