Best Reverse 1999 Jessica (Changeling) Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Thanks to her high base multipliers and ability to apply Poison, as well as to massively enhance her damage based on the amount of it applied to targets, Jessica — also known in the community as Changeling — is the undisputed best Plant DPS in Reverse 1999.

But given how niche her overall set can be, knowing how to build her and which teammates to pick is a must if you plan on awakening her full potential, especially in the late game. Here’s the best Jessica build in Reverse: 1999.

The Best Psychubes for Jessica in Reverse 1999

Given her ability to keep targets almost permanently affected by Poison, the best Psychube for Jessica in Reverse 1999 is Blasphemer of Night. The 6-Star Psychube is my main pick given how it will both increase her Incantation Might by 16% (at level 60) and allow her to deal 12% more damage to targets affected by two or more negative statuses (at Amplification level 1).

For those looking for a less situational Psychube or who will be using Jessica on teams not featuring debuffers, Brave New World and Hopscotch will be my main picks given their ability to boost both her Ultimate and regular damage. If you are looking for an extra layer of survivability, although at the expense of damage, using His Bounden Duty can also work great.

The Best 5-Star Psychubes for Jessica

The best 5-Stat Psychubes for Jessica in Reverse 1999 are Yearning Desire and The Footloose. Among the two, Yearning Desire will be my main pick as it will empower her biggest strengths through and 15% increase in Incantation Might (at level 60) as well as allow her to deal 8% more damage to enemies afflicted by debuffs (at Amplification level 1).

The Footloose will offer a more all-rounder approach sure to work on all situations by increasing her Ultimate Might by 15% and allowing her to deal 8% more damage to enemies with 50%+ HP (at Amplification level 1).

Reverse 1999 Best Jessica Team Composition

As her damage will be massively enhanced by attacking targets affected with up to three stacks of Poison, the best Jessica team in Reverse 1999 features her as its main DPS, Sotheby as its main healer, and Bkornblume as its main debuffer/sub-DPS.

This is the best team for Jessica as she and Sotheby will allow you to easily keep enemies affected by three stacks of Poison — and thus allow you to make full use of her damage-enhancing passives. Bkornblume, on the other hand, will guarantee that you will be able to trigger the effects of our top 6 and 5-Star Psychubes, all while also massively enhancing Jessica’s damage and doing a lot of it on her own.

The Best F2P Team Composition for Jessica

Although you will have a way harder time keeping enemies affected by two or more stacks of Poison when using her on teams not featuring Poison supports/sub-DPSs (which unfortunately are all either Gacha exclusive 5-Stars or banner exclusive 6-Stars), the best F2P team for Jessica in Reverse 1999 features her as its main DPS, Sonetto as its main support, and either Dikke or La Source as its main healer.

In all Jessica teams, I recommend the use of either another debuffer, a buffer, or that of Druvis III as its fourth unit.

