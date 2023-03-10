Image: Bungie

While it’s easy to overlook Stasis now that we have our fancy new Strand abilities, the Cadmus Ridge Lancecap Exotic helmet introduced in Destiny 2: Lightfall may just convince you to tap into your icy powers once more.

Whether you accidentally chose the Lancecap after beating the campaign on Legendary or prefer freezing your enemies than tangling them, this Stasis Behemoth Titan build is one of the best PvE builds in Destiny 2.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Stasis Titan Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Stasis Titan Aspects

Tectonic Harvest : Shattering a Stasis crystal generates a Stasis shard. This shard grants melee energy when picked up by you or your allies.

: Shattering a Stasis crystal generates a Stasis shard. This shard grants melee energy when picked up by you or your allies. Diamond Lance: Shatter or defeat targets with Stasis abilities or weapons to create a Stasis lance.

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap‘s Exotic Perk creates Stasis crystals when Diamond Lances are thrown and spawns Diamond Lances on final blows with a Stasis weapon.

As this is what the entire Stasis Titan build is based around, Tectonic Harvest and Diamond Lance are a must to take advantage of this incredibly powerful Exotic Perk.

You’ll constantly have an abundance of both Diamond Lances and Stasis crystals, allowing you to freeze enemies and generate melee energy for yourself and your fireteam.

Stasis Titan Fragments

Whisper of Conduction : Nearby Stasis shards track to your position [+10 Resilience, +10 Intellect].

: Nearby Stasis shards track to your position [+10 Resilience, +10 Intellect]. Whisper of Rending : Primary ammo weapons do increased damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets.

: Primary ammo weapons do increased damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets. Whisper of Fissures : Increases the damage and size of the burst of Stasis when you destroy a Stasis crystal or defeat a frozen target.

: Increases the damage and size of the burst of Stasis when you destroy a Stasis crystal or defeat a frozen target. Whisper of Refraction : Defeating slowed or frozen targets grants you class ability energy.

: Defeating slowed or frozen targets grants you class ability energy. Whisper of Shards: Shattering a Stasis crystal temporarily boosts your grenade recharge rate. Shattering additional Stasis crystals increases the duration of this benefit [+10 Resilience]

With the number of Stasis shards you’ll create, Whisper of Conduction is invaluable, pulling them toward you and away from dangerous areas. It even boosts both your Resilience and Intellect as an added bonus.

Whisper of Rending will boost the damage of your primary weapon, as you’ll be pumping lead into many frozen targets. Whisper of Refraction will also aid your class ability energy by defeating them.

As well as generating melee energy, equipping Whisper of Shards will boost your grenade recharge rate.

Finally, Whisper of Fissures is another Fragment that synergizes with your rapid regeneration of Stasis crystals.

Best Statis Titan Abilities, Explained

Stasis Class Ability — Rally Barricade

— Rally Barricade Stasis Movement Ability — Strafe Lift

— Strafe Lift Stasis Melee — Shiver Strike

— Shiver Strike Stasis Grenade — Duskfield Grenade

When using Cadmus Ridge Lancecap, you’ll create Diamond Lances when hitting precision hits with a Stasis weapon behind your Rally Barricade. Your barricade will also increase your range, stability, and reload speed.

The Duskfield Grenade has the fastest cooldown of any Stasis Titan Grenade. Combined with Whisper of Shards, this results in lighting-fast grenade generation. More grenades equal more damage. Plus, icy explosions are fun.

Your Movement Ability is entirely down to personal preference, though Strafe Lift has the highest directional control of the three options.

Best Stasis Titan Exotics, Weapons, and Mods

Exotics

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap (Helmet)

(Helmet) Winterbite (Glaive)

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap is the heart and soul of the best Stasis Titan build in Destiny 2: Lightfall. It synergizes perfectly with the Fragments and Aspects in this guide to generate a surplus of Diamond Lances and Stasis crystals that keep your opponents frozen and your abilities regularly available.

The Cadmus Ridge Lancecap is obtained by beating the Lightfall campaign on Legendary Difficulty or as a random reward from Legend and Master Lost Sectors completed solo.

Winterbite is a potent Exotic Glaive by itself but absolutely monstrous when combined with this build. Its Big Frigid Glaive Exotic Perk fires a ball of energy that locks onto targets and freezes them. You can also freeze targets by giving them a good ol’ poke when they’re too close for comfort.

You can pick up Winterbite by completing the ‘Strider’ Exotic Quest.

Weapons

To take advantage of Cadmus Ridge Lancecap‘s Exotic Perk and Whisper of Rending, you’ll want to use a robust Stasis Primary Weapon, such as Prolonged Engagement.

Your Primary and Heavy weapon being Stasis allows for more flexibility when choosing an Energy Weapon suited to the activity you’re playing.

Mods

Stasis Siphon x2 (Helmet)

x2 (Helmet) Heavy Ammo Finder (Helmet)

(Helmet) Firepower (Arm)

(Arm) Stasis Loader (Arm)

(Arm) Bolstering Detonation (Arm)

(Arm) Stacks on Stacks (Leg)

(Leg) Stasis Weapon Surge (Leg)

(Leg) Stasis Holster (Leg)

(Leg) Time Dilation (Mark)

(Mark) Bomber x2 (Mark)

The mods listed above mostly aid with the power of your Stasis weapons — especially Winterbite. The Stasis Holster mod is the most important, as it will automatically reload Winterbite, allowing for sudden bursts of freezing when threatened by large groups of enemies. Heavy Ammo Finder will, of course, aid in finding the ammo needed to reload.

If you’ve just beaten Destiny 2: Lightfall and are still deciding between Cadmus Ridge Lancecap and Abeyant Leap, check out our guide on the best Strand Titan build to aid you in your decision.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023