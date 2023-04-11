Best Typhlosion Tera Raid Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

From April 14 to April 16, 2023, and April 21 to April 23, 2023, Players are able to challenge Typhlosion in a seven-star Ghost Tera Raid Battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet From April 14 to April 16 and April 21 to April 23, 2023.

Like previous seven-star Tera Raids, beating Typhlosion is no easy feat. You’ll be rewarded for your efforts, however, as Typhlosion will have the Mightiest Mark, which gives it a unique title that appears when sent out. While you could evolve a Cyndaquil bred by a friend, having “the Unrivaled” follow your Pokémon’s name is absolutely worth the effort.

This guide contains the best counters to use against Typhlosion in its seven-star Tera Raid Battle event, including movesets, EVs, items, and the most effective strategies.

The Best Counters to Beat Seven-Star Typhlosion Tera Raid Battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Typhlosion will have the Ghost Tera Type during its seven-star Tera Raid Battle event, meaning you’ll have to adapt your strategies accordingly. Ghost-type is weak to Ghost and Dark, completely immune to Normal-type moves, and resists Poison and Bug.

Chi-Yu

Moves: Dark Pulse, Nasty Plot, Snarl, Light Screen (optional)

EVs: HP and Sp. Attack

Item: Shell Bell

Tera Type: Dark

Chi-Yu is the perfect Pokémon to bring to a Typhlosion Tera Raid when facing Typhlosion solo. Its incredible Special Attack, STAB Dark-type moves, and Beads of Ruin Ability are no match for Typhlosion’s Ghost Tera Type. That being said, before joining a group online, it’s important to remember that Beads of Ruin affects both your enemies and your allies.

Use Snarl to lower Typhlosion’s Special Attack, Nasty Plot to boost your Special Attack, and Dark Pulse as your primary source of damage. To get your hands on Chi-Yu, check out our guide on ‘How to Find and Catch Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.’

Hyrdeigon

Moves: Nasty Plot, Dark Pulse, Snarl

EVs: HP and Special Attack

Item: Shell Bell

Tera Type: Dark

Hyrdreigon uses a similar strategy to Chi-Yu; building your Special Attack up with Nasty Plot, lowering Typhlosion’s with Snarl, and unleashing a barrage of Dark Pulses. If you don’t have time to grab yourself a Chi-Yu or don’t want to deal with your teammates complaining about your ability lowering their Special Defense, Hydreigon is a solid choice.

Hisuian Zoroark

Moves: Rain Dance, Shadow Ball, Fake Tears, Nasty Plot

EVs: HP and Special Attack

Item: Shell Bell

Tera Type: Ghost

Hisuian Zoroark is perhaps the best choice for survivability when it comes to battling Seven Star Typhlosion. Its unique Normal- and Ghost-typing allows it to inflict STAB super-effective moves while being completely immune to Typhlosion’s STAB Ghost-type moves. Talk about a Pokémon that can dish out and also take it.

To dampen the power of Typhlosion’s fire-type moves, use Rain Dance to keep you and your teammates alive. Use Fake Tears to lower its Special Defense and Shadow Ball as your source of damage. Throwing the occasional Nasty Plot in there will ensure your moves hit even harder.

Hisuian Zoroark is currently only available as a special gift for pre-ordering Pokémon The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

